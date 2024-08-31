WATCH: Rourke Evades Pass Rush, Cross Makes Leaping Catch in Traffic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Kurtis Rourke and Miles Cross are used to playing together at Ohio, and maybe that history helped them make an incredible play during Indiana's 2024 season opener against Florida International.
Facing a daunting 3rd and 21 situation, Rourke felt pressure from the FIU pass rush, but he ducked to avoid the defender and find open space. Nearing the line of scrimmage, Rourke threw on the move into heavy traffic.
Despite several defenders in the area, Cross leapt to make a miraculous contested catch that gave Indiana a first down. And a few plays later, running back Ty Son Lawton capped off the 16-play, 93-yard drive with a 2-yard rushing touchdown, which put the Hoosiers ahead, 21-0.
For updates and thoughts on the game between Indiana and FIU, follow along with our live blog HERE.
