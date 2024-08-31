WATCH: Rourke Hits Horton For First Touchdown of 2024 Indiana Football Season
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After a three-and-out opening possession, Indiana's offense was clicking on its second drive.
Indiana entered the red zone after a handful of chunk plays. Running back Ty Son Lawton gave Indiana its first first down of the season on a 15-yard rush, and quarterback Kurtis Rourke scrambled for a nine-yard gain.
A 10-yard rush from Justice Ellison and a 14-yard completion from Rourke to tight end Zach Horton had the Hoosiers threatening to score. And after a play-action fake, Rourke threw his first touchdown pass in an Indiana uniform to Horton.
This touchdown gave Indiana an early 7-0 lead in its first game under new head coach Curt Cignetti. There are new faces all over the 2024 roster, and each Hoosier mentioned above joined Indiana out of the transfer portal this offseason.
For updates throughout the game, follow along with our live blog HERE.
