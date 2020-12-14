Indiana Freshman WR Rashawn Williams Enters Transfer Portal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana freshman wide receiver Rashawn Williams took to Twitter Monday afternoon and announced he was entering the transfer portal.

Williams wrote, "First I want to take the time to thank the coaching staff at IU for the opportunity and I am forever grateful. After careful consideration with my family we came to the conclusion that it's best if I enter my name into the transfer portal."

Williams was the highest-ranked player in Indiana's 2020 class.

At Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Williams made 34 receptions for 465 yards and five touchdowns in his senior campaign. He led the team to the 2019 Division II state championship game and an 11-3 record. He was ranked the No. 3 prospect in Michigan and the No. 40 wide receiver nationally by Rivals.

Williams has not appeared in a game with Indiana this season.

Ty Fryfogle and Whop Philyor are the top two receivers on the team, and Miles Marshall, David Ellis, Jacolby Hewitt and Javon Swinton have all seen time this season.

The Hoosiers also have Florida State transfer D.J. Matthews coming in next year, along with 4-star recruit Jaquez Smith.

Williams originally committed to Indiana over other offers from schools like Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue.

