Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana keeps beating everyone every week, even the doubters. And with the Hoosiers' big 38-21 win over Michigan on Saturday, they're now a top-10 team, something that no IU football team has done in more than 50 years.

"You just keeping proving it to the whole country every single week,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said to his players in an exuberant postgame locker room. "You play your tails off, you're unselfish. You're absolute buy-in has been unbelievable.

"We change the schedule, it doesn't matter. You guys keeping changing history every week. It's the first time we've ever beaten Penn State and Michigan in the same year.''

"I just love this team.''

They love him, too, and said so in the much-watch video that's attached to this story.

Here's my report card after Saturday's win, the first over Michigan in 33 years, snapping a 24-game losing streak:

Pass Offense: A

Not even a question about giving an A here, because everyone did their job, from top to bottom. It was a great game plan from offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, throwing early and often and flipping the script by throwing the ball to set up the run. Michael Penix Jr. threw 32 times in the first half alone, and the Hoosiers stormed out to a 17-point lead early.

Penix finished 30-for-50 passing for a career-high 342 yards, with three touchdown passes to three different receivers. Wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (142 yards) had a career day and Whop Philyor had 11 catches, the sixth double-digit game of his Indiana career. Penix got the game ball, but he immediately thanked his offensive line, which gave him plenty of time to throw on a sack-free day. That early rust? It's all gone.

Rush Offense: A-minus

There's a reason why junior running back Stevie Scott is the current active leader in both yards and touchdowns in the Big Ten. He's a tough runner who knows how to find the end zone, and he did it again Saturday with two scores. He finished with 97 yards on 24 carries.

What was most impressive was that Scott and the offensive line did a great job of closing out the game on the ground. They carried it 14 times for 55 yards, converted three first downs and ran out the clock. Still looking for some consistency for 60 minutes with the run game, but it got the job done on Saturday.

Rush Defense: A

In my game day prediction story, I called this the key to the game, that Indiana's front seven had to make sure that Michigan didn't take over the game by running ball. They exceeded all expectations, and completely dominated this game.

Michigan ran the ball 18 times and gained just 13 yards. Stuffing the run so well, especially on first down, put the Wolverines offense in difficult down-and-distance positions all day. Indiana's physicality was impressive, and they took advantage of a depleted Michigan offensive line. This group has been great all year.

Pass Defense: B-plus

What, no A? Nope. Let's be realistic here. While I'm thrilled that Jaylin Williams and Devon Matthews had interceptions and great returns, there were still a few issues here that need to get cleaned up. Michigan quarterback Joe Milton actually threw for 344 yards, two more than Penix, and had three touchdown passes.

My two biggest concerns? Juwan Johnson threw a punch and got ejected early. For where Indiana wants to go, that cannot happen. And on all three touchdown passes, there were either coverage or communication issues. They got three sacks, which was great, but the coverage was just good, and not great. Nit-picking maybe, but there's still room for improvement.

Special Teams: A-minus

Nothing bad to see here. Kicker Charles Campbell nailed a 52-yard field goal and made all five extra points, and punter Hayden Whitehead averaged 46.2 yards on five punts. There was one punt from the Michigan 46 that went for a touchback, and I would have liked to see Indiana bury Michigan there, but it didn't get covered. A nice day, overall.

Coaching: A

Tom Allen had a vision for what this program could be, and it's coming to fruition. That 1-22 record against Penn State? Fuhgetaboutit. That 24-game losing streak to MIchigan? Gone. Thirty-three years of pain erased in an instant. What Allen and his staff do best is instill confidence in their players, and that's blatantly obvious right now.

Players keep saying afterward that these aren't upsets, even though they are. They feel like they can win every game, and that attitude comes from the top. There were great game plans on both sides of the ball, and mostly great execution. There are still some teaching moments, but these guys have done a great job. That 3-0 start is no fluke at all. My only ding? Tom Allen came in way too high on his tackle of Devon Matthews. Poor form for the former linebacker, and he got a good whack on the face because of it.

Intangibles: A-plus

With the win, the Hoosiers are now a top-10 team, something that's usually reserved for their basketball counterparts at the best of times. It's been since 1969 that Indiana was a top-10 team, and the 50-year-old Tom Allen wasn't even born yet.

So there's no question that this is rarified air for the Indiana football program. What I like is that they are doing EVERYTHING right, like they are not the least-bit surprised that this is happening. And isn't that the beauty of it all?

Related stories on Indiana football