Indiana's Grant Wilson Goes From Understudy To Star In Win Over Minnesota

For most of his time in Bloomington, Grant Wilson's biggest contributions to Indiana football came when nobody was watching.



On Saturday, with a packed Memorial Stadium watching and the Hoosiers' championship aspirations potentially hanging in the balance, there was nowhere else he'd rather be.



The seventh-year quarterback went from an understudy to the star of the show in the span of one afternoon, coming off the bench to help Indiana escape Minnesota with a thrilling 23-16 overtime win.



When the Hoosiers needed someone to deliver in the biggest moments, Wilson made sure his long-awaited opportunity wouldn't go to waste.

An opportunity worth waiting for

Wilson wasn't exactly an unknown commodity when he arrived in Bloomington ahead of the 2025 season.



He had starting experience at Old Dominion, including a 277-yard, two-touchdown performance against Curt Cignetti's James Madison team in 2023. He also had plenty of adversity behind him, with multiple knee surgeries at Fordham and a serious elbow injury at Old Dominion interrupting his college career.



But Wilson didn't come to Indiana expecting to be the star of the show.

Last season, didn't come to Indiana expecting to be the star of the show.



Last season, he served as the Hoosiers' third-string quarterback, helping Fernando Mendoza prepare each week as Indiana marched toward a national championship. He returned for one final season and earned the backup job behind Josh Hoover.

For the better part of two seasons, Wilson's contributions had largely come away from the spotlight.



That changed Saturday.



"He just told me my number was being called, so get ready to go," Wilson said Saturday of Cignetti's halftime decision. "Emotions at halftime were just go do your job."

Wilson wasn't flawless. Indiana's offense still struggled to turn scoring opportunities into touchdowns, and his 9-of-17 passing performance wasn't going to win any awards for efficiency.



But he brought a different dimension to the offense, using his legs to pick up 26 yards and showing the arm strength that had impressed Cignetti years earlier.



More importantly, he made the throws Indiana absolutely had to have.

Wilson and Becker come through in the clutch

For most of Saturday, Indiana looked determined to make life as difficult as possible for itself.



Missed field goals, shanked punts and offensive inconsistency repeatedly put the Hoosiers in difficult positions. When Minnesota drilled a 60-yard field goal to take a 16-13 lead with 19 seconds remaining, Indiana appeared to have finally run out of answers.



Wilson had other ideas.

On the first play of the ensuing possession, he connected with Charlie Becker for 33 yards, giving Paddy McAteer a chance to attempt a 60-yard field goal of his own.



McAteer delivered, sending the game to overtime. Then Wilson and Becker went right back to work.

On Indiana's first offensive play of the extra period, Wilson dropped back and found Becker for a 25-yard touchdown. The Hoosiers' defense took care of the rest, sealing the win with a fourth-down sack by Tobi Osunsanmi.



"Grant was out there and did his thing," Becker said. "I'm so proud of him; the kid's a baller. We knew we had it in him; he just needed his opportunity."

Cignetti's confidence in his backup quarterback wasn't anything new, either.



"Grant's got some real qualities," Cignetti said. "He's a great team guy. Kids on the team love him."

What comes next for Indiana?

Wilson's performance raises an interesting question for Indiana heading into its bye week.



Hoover has been dealing with an injury and has struggled to find consistency in recent weeks. Cignetti hasn't announced what the quarterback situation will look like when the Hoosiers return to action against USC on Nov. 14.



But Wilson has certainly given his coach something to think about.

He didn't come off the bench and suddenly fix every problem with Indiana's offense. The Hoosiers still have plenty to clean up before the final stretch of the regular season.



What Wilson did, however, was prove that Indiana has another quarterback capable of making winning plays when the pressure is at its highest.

Considering where the Hoosiers stood with 19 seconds remaining on Saturday, that might've been the difference between keeping their championship hopes alive and watching them take a serious hit.



Wilson waited a long time for an opportunity to make that kind of impact on the field. When it finally came, he didn't waste it.