Indiana's Tobi Osunsanmi Has Become One Of College Football's Most Disruptive Defenders

When Indiana football desperately needed a defensive stop against Michigan on Saturday, Tobi Osunsanmi delivered.



Facing third-and-goal from the 1-yard line, Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr kept the ball on a play-action fake. Osunsanmi wasn't fooled, immediately closing in on Carr for a crucial sack that forced the Wolverines into a missed field goal attempt.



In a game Indiana ultimately won 13-6 in overtime, it was one of the afternoon's defining moments.



"Tobi probably had the play of the day," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said afterward. "Well, there were a lot of them, but that one he had down there on the goal line."



For Osunsanmi, it was just the latest addition to a growing collection of game-changing plays.

From Kansas State transfer to Indiana star

Eight games into his Indiana career, Osunsanmi has established himself as one of college football's premier defensive ends.



The Kansas State transfer has recorded nine sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss, putting him among the nation's leaders in both categories. He's also recorded a sack in seven consecutive games, including two apiece against Ohio State and Michigan.

Osunsanmi's emergence is particularly impressive considering he didn't begin his college career as a defensive end.



A native of Wichita, Kansas, Osunsanmi arrived at Kansas State as a linebacker before transitioning to the edge. He gradually earned a larger role with the Wildcats, recording four sacks in six games during an injury-shortened 2025 season before transferring to Indiana for his final collegiate campaign.

Now healthy and thriving in defensive coordinator Bryant Haines' system, Osunsanmi has already surpassed his combined sack production from his previous three seasons at Kansas State.



"He's playing tremendous, great football." Cignetti said Monday. "He's also a really good leader. He's got a voice."

NFL Draft attention is growing

Osunsanmi's dominance hasn't gone unnoticed nationally.



ESPN NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid recently highlighted the Indiana standout as a rising prospect, assigning him a late-Day 2 grade with the potential to climb into the early-Day 2 conversation if his production continues.

At 6-foot-2 and roughly 250 pounds, Osunsanmi doesn't have the prototypical size of an NFL defensive end. But his explosive first step, relentless motor and ability to disrupt plays in the backfield have made him a nightmare for opposing offenses this season.



And while his pass-rushing ability understandably draws most of the attention, Osunsanmi has also shown he can contribute against the run.

The difference-maker Indiana needs

With all of Indiana's offensive struggles, the Hoosiers' defense has been doing much of the heavy lifting.



That was especially evident Saturday.

Indiana managed just six points in regulation against Michigan, but its defense repeatedly kept the Wolverines out of the end zone. The Hoosiers finished with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss, with Osunsanmi at the center of it all.

His third-quarter sack was particularly significant. Michigan was one yard away from potentially taking the lead. Instead, Osunsanmi helped turn a potential touchdown into a missed field goal, preserving Indiana's slim advantage.

"We all have our certain jobs to execute," Osunsanmi said afterward. "On that particular play, I had to cover the QB no matter what, and it just happened to fold out like that."



It was a relatively simple explanation for a game-changing play.

And that's what has made Osunsanmi so valuable. His impact isn't limited to his impressive sack total. He's making the types of plays that can determine the outcome of games.

With Indiana's offense still searching for consistency and the Hoosiers' postseason aspirations very much alive, having a player capable of taking over a game from the defensive line is invaluable.



Osunsanmi came to Bloomington looking to make the most of his final collegiate season. So far, he's doing considerably more than that.