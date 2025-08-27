Former Indiana WR Myles Price Makes Vikings Roster, Overcomes UDFA Odds
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Less than one year after catching and running his way to stardom at Indiana, receiver Myles Price earned his way onto the Minnesota Vikings' 53-man roster.
The NFL required teams to trim their roster from 90 to 53 players by 4 p.m. Tuesday, and at the final whistle, Price remained with the Vikings.
An undrafted free agent this spring, Price impressed Minnesota's coaching staff during training camp and the preseason, and he projects as the team's starting punt returner.
The Vikings intended to use former Purdue standout Rondale Moore as their punt returner, but Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason, opening a spot that Price ultimately claimed.
In three exhibition games, Price caught five passes for 38 yards and one touchdown on nine targets. He added one kick return for 81 yards and three punt returns for 36 yards with a long of 20.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said after Minnesota's second preseason game the 23-year-old Price has proven mature beyond his years.
"First and foremost, I love how hard he plays," O'Connell said. "I love his play strength. And then you just get the feeling it's not too big for him, just by how he's able to do a lot of things at a pretty good level. He's a guy with a ton of energy, never has a bad day. Always has a smile on his face. But he's tough.
"He's got a lot of traits, physically, that tend to, with our rules and kind of how things tighten up a little bit in the NFL, it bodes well for him having the skill set to do that."
Price is one of seven undrafted free agents to make the Vikings' 53-man roster, joining quarterback Max Brosmer, tight end Ben Yurosek, guard Joe Huber, defensive lineman Elijah Williams, outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss and inside linebacker Austin Keys.
The 5-foot-9, 183-pound Price spent the first four years of his career at Texas Tech before transferring to Indiana for the 2024 season. His lone year in Bloomington proved enough to vault him onto professional radars.
An All-Big Ten honorable mention selection as a receiver and return specialist in 2024, Price started 11 of his 13 appearances. He caught 38 passes for 466 yards and three touchdowns and returned 23 punts for 289 yards with the Hoosiers.
Now, Price has found his niche in Minnesota, He's one of three players from last year's Indiana team to make an NFL roster, joining a pair of San Francisco 49ers in defensive tackle CJ West and quarterback Kurtis Rourke, though Rourke is on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury List.
Several other Hoosier standouts from 2024 were released Tuesday, including tight end Zach Horton, defensive tackle James Carpenter, receiver Ke'Shawn Williams and offensive tackle Trey Wedig.
As such, Price is Indiana's lone undrafted rookie still on a roster — and after an offseason that not only turned heads in Minnesota but also garnered attention from Cignetti, the honor certainly appears well-earned.
"Myles did a great job last season," Cignetti said during Indiana's fall camp. "I'm glad he's doing well with the Vikings."
