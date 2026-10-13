Indiana Running Back Khobie Martin 'Getting Close' To Return, But How Big Could His Role Be?

Indiana running back Khobie Martin could be nearing his return to the field after missing the Hoosiers' last five games with a right forearm injury.



"He's getting close to returning," Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said Monday on the Triple Option podcast.



Martin "broke a couple bones in his forerarm" while pass blocking on his second snap of Indiana's season opener. Cignetti initially projected a midseason return, and with the Hoosiers now halfway through their regular-season schedule, Martin appears to be progressing toward that timeline.



The Fishers, Ind., native entered the season with considerable expectations after rushing for 505 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries in 2025, averaging 6.5 yards per attempt.

What Martin's return would mean for Indiana

Martin's return would provide some welcome depth to an Indiana backfield that has battled injuries throughout the season.



The Hoosiers were so thin at running back ahead of their Week 5 matchup against Rutgers that freshman linebacker Henry Ohlinger moved to the position to provide additional depth.



Martin, Turbo Richard, Lee Beebe, and Sean Cuono had all appeared on Indiana's availability report that week, although everyone except Martin ultimately played.

Richard and Beebe have established themselves as Indiana's primary options out of the backfield, but Martin could still have a significant role to play down the stretch.



After all, Martin was on the field early for Indiana against North Texas before suffering his injury. His involvement that early in the season opener suggests the Hoosiers had plans to use him extensively this fall.

And while Richard and Beebe have done plenty to solidify their places in Indiana's rotation, there's little reason to believe Martin can't work his way back into the mix.



His production last season, albeit largely in mop-up duties, demonstrated his ability to make the most of his opportunities, and Indiana certainly wasn't planning to leave that explosiveness on the sideline entering 2026.



With the Hoosiers hoping to play deep into January for a second consecutive season, having another capable running back could prove especially valuable.



Richard's injury against Northwestern, which ultimately didn't cost him any games, offered a reminder of how quickly Indiana's backfield depth can be tested. Beebe was forced to shoulder a heavier workload in his absence.

Getting Martin back would give Cignetti another proven option to rotate into the backfield, helping keep Richard and Beebe fresh while potentially allowing Martin to carve out a sizable role of his own.

While Indiana may not get Martin back for its top-five clash with Ohio State on Saturday, the Hoosiers' top returning back from last year's national champion could be back on the field sooner rather than later.