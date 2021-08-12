Indiana Running Back Sampson James Enters Transfer Portal Again

After a brilliant prep career at Avon High School, running back Sampson James was supposed to be the next great thing at Indiana. But it's never materialized outside of one brilliant game at Purdue, and now he's entered the transfer portal for the second time.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – For the second time in a year, much-hyped Indiana running back Sampson James has entered the transfer portal, and this time it's probably for good.

James, who de-commited from Ohio State in 2018 to sign with Indiana in what was a high-profile commitment at the time, was a standout four-star running back at Avon High School just west of Indianapolis.

But during his two years at Indiana, there's been just one shining moment – he rushed for 118 yards and a touchdown to help beat Purdue in double-overtime in 2019 – and very little else. He took a back seat to Stevie Scott both seasons, and never really made the impact that was expected of him when he signed as the third-highest ranked recruit in school history

And when fall camp started last week, James was just another body in a very crowded running back room. Sophomore Tim Baldwin Jr., who had a 100-yard day of his own last year against Maryland, was actually listed first on the depth chart. And Stephen Carr, the transfer from USC who was a five-star high school recruit in Los Angeles, has been turning heads this week, too.

Toss in a new running backs coach, Deland McCullough, and even sharing work with David Ellis, walk-on Charlie Spegal and others, too, and James probably saw the writing on the wall, that he wasn't going to be a 25-carry-a-game starter for the Hoosiers.

He has entered the transfer portal before, in early March 2020 before spring practice started, but four days later he changed his mind and stayed with the Hoosiers. Indiana's coaching staff wrote it off at the time as a confused kid who made a snap decision. He was welcomed back with open arms on March 6, 2020 – "we love Sampson,'' Indiana coach Tom Allen said at the time.

Part of James' quick decision then had to due with the departure of former strength and conditioning coach David Ballou, who has strong Avon ties himself. Ballou, along with Dr. Matt Rhea, left for similar roles at Alabama, where they won a national championship a year ago.

This time, it's highly unlikely that James will be returning to Indiana. He may need a fresh start elsewhere, and since he's leaving before classes start, he will still have three years of eligibility remaining since 2020 doesn't count on anyone's clock because of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected the decision.

James has rushed for 371 yards on 113 carries during his career at Indiana. Outside of that Purdue game, he had just 253 yards on 95 carries, a meager 2.66 yards per carry.

James rushed for 1,782 yards as a junior at Avon, and another 1,043 during his senior year. He's 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, and all those tackles he broke in high school hadn't really translated to the college game.

In his 16 games over two years, he never had more than 36 yards in any other game outside of that magical day in West Lafayette. If it truly is over for James, he will at least have that one memory.

But sadly, that's it.

Indiana is 23 days out from its 2021 season opener. The Hoosiers, who are ranked No. 17 in the country in the preseason Coaches Poll, open the season at No. 18 Iowa on Sept. 4.

