Indiana moved to 4-0 on Friday night, beating Northwestern 29-23 in the Big Ten opener for both squads - on what was a perfect night in Bloomington.



It wasn't the fastest start for the Hoosiers, who saw their offense kept off the scoreboard in the first quarter, but it was an exciting win on a night when most were anticipating a blowout in Bloomington.

Boy, you'll be hard-pressed to find many who walk away from Friday night being overly impressed by Indiana, but it's a victory and 4-0 start.



With that said, some good and some not so good from Friday night's slugfest with Northwestern.

Indiana's Dominant Run Defense Continues

Indiana had one of the most dominant defensive fronts in college football last year, and one game into the Big Ten season in 2026, it may be even better. Indiana held Northwestern to -5 rushing yards in the first half.



The only runs of note came on broken plays when Northwestern quarterback Aiden Chiles was able to scramble for yardage.



Chip Kelly might be an offensive mastermind historically, but the Northwestern playcaller had no answers whatsoever for Indiana's defense in terms of running the ball Friday night.



Northwestern was able to muster just 32 yards on 27 rushing attempts.



As long as that remains, Indiana will battle anyone it plays, even if Friday's win wasn't the sexiest of things.

Josh Hoover's Up-and-Down Game

Earlier this week Curt Cignetti spoke about how Hoosiers quarterback Josh Hoover had been under too much scrutiny after missing a throw against Western Kentucky.



He missed many more than one on Friday night, especially early on, before settling down and connecting with Nick Marsh for the first touchdown of the game on as good of playfake as you'll ever see.

Josh Hoover with a B1G-time score ‼️ @IndianaFootball



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/1qEWdiwguH — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 26, 2026

Hoover also gets credit for avoiding a sack on third-and-11 in the second quarter and rushing for a first down. That changed much of the flow of the game as the drive ended in that touchdown pass.



Hoover may have been a bit off in the air, and that will remain a concern as the schedule gets tougher, but he stepped up and made plays when he needed to.



Chiles for Northwestern averaging more yards per pass attempt than Hoover is certainly alarming.

Lee Beebe, Jr. Stars, Turbo Richard's Injury

Indiana has been playing without running back Khobie Martin since he suffered an arm injury in the opener against North Texas, and on Friday night, Turbo Richard exited the game early in the second quarter with what appears to be a foot injury.



Richard averaged 7.8 yards per carry in his nine carries Friday, while for the majority of the night, Indiana was bottled up beside him.

Lee Beebe Jr. breaks loose for a HUGE 70-yard run to put Indiana at the 5-yard line pic.twitter.com/1wsFzVSDQp — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2026

Credit to Lee Beebe, Jr. for breaking off a huge run on what turned out to be Indiana's most important drive of the night, but the depth has taken a big hit.



Beebe would double it up with another 60-plus yard dash right after Northwestern had gotten the game back to within two points.



Indiana's running back injuries are piling up at the wrong time, depending on how long Richard is out this is going to be a concern getting into the thick of Big Ten play.

When All Else Fails - Back Shoulder to Becker

When Northwestern finally cracked the code and scored its first points of the night, halfway through the third quarter, it was game on as Indiana's lead was cut to just 12-7.



How did the Indiana offense respond?



By going on a 10-play, 90-yard drive that ended with a field goal. How did it get accomplished?



Two back shoulder throws from Hoover to old reliable Charlie Becker resulted in a pair of 22-yard gains along the way. They couldn't connect on the third-and-goal pass attempt, but two huge connections got Indiana down the field to stretch the lead to eight.

Fortunate Facemask Penalty on Northwestern

Facing a third-and-19 deep in its own territory, Indiana was seemingly content to run the ball, punting it away, and trusting its defense.



Well, on that run, Northwestern was hit for a personal foul, a facemask penalty, that gave Indiana new life on the possession. The run game came alive on it, thanks to a 39-yard burst from Lee Beebe, Jr. and Indiana had the lead back up to two possessions.



There are bad penalties and then there are absolute backbreakers.



Indiana was on the right side of one Friday; had it not occurred, who knows what happens in the game?

Survive and Advance

We've seen Indiana have to squeak out wins under Curt Cignetti, but it was yet to be truly challenged on its home field under the current head coach. It got all it wanted and more from an upset-minded Northwestern squad on Friday night but survived it.



The run defense was dominant, but Northwestern had the pass game figured out in the second half.



Indiana had previously combined to win its Big Ten openers under Cignetti by a score of 105-23.



Plug, play, and prosper is a lot easier said than done as Indiana now hits the road for games Rutgers and Nebraska the next two weeks.