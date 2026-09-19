Indiana DL Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt Clarity Could Come Next Week
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According to reports from ESPN's Pete Thamel, Indiana defensive linemen Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt are unlikely to be ruled eligible before the Hoosiers game against Western Kentucky on Saturday.
In a tweet this morning, Thamel said, " Stephen Daley and Kellan Wyatt are not expected to be eligible this weekend as they await a judge’s injunction ruling. They had been eligible on a temporary restarting order that’s expired. The judge has indicated that her ruling on the injunction will not come."
When Could a Decision Come Down
In a tweet later Friday afternoon, Thamel said that according to attorney Ryan Downton, "the judge is expected to make a decision as soon as Monday next week. It will be no later than Friday." The Hoosiers open up Big Ten play on Friday, September 25th against Northwestern.
Daley and Wyatt are seeking an injunction to play their fifth season of college football as part of the ongoing lawsuits involving high school class of 2022 athletes. Neither Daley nor Wyatt signed an NFL contract and both missed the end of last season after suffering injuries.
What's the Impact it Has on Indiana Football?
Daley and Wyatt had a temporary restraining order expire on Monday, but were eligible and played in Indiana's first two games of the season.
Daley started last week and his spot should be filled by Josh Burnham. Daley has six tackles with one tackle for loss in two games. Burnham, a transfer from Notre Dame, has four tackles.
Wyatt made his 2026 debut last week against Howard, but did not record any stats. His role will be easier to fill as Tobi Osunsamni and Daniel Ndukwe share the position.
Osunsamni has looked unblockable with 3.5 tackles for loss, while Ndukwe is building on his breakout postseason performance with two tackles, including one tackle for a loss.
Both were added to the roster in fall camp to an already deep Indiana defensive line group. It could be a blow to IU's depth down the road, should they not be eligible for the rest of the season. The Hoosiers should have enough firepower to absorb the losses, but it will affect the team's depth.
Indiana wraps up their non-conference slate on Saturday against Western Kentucky before they ramp up Big Ten play with a home game against Northwestern and back-to-back road trips to Rutgers and Nebraska before hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes on October 17th.
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Sammy, a native of New York City, is a 2009 graduate from Indiana University with a degree from the School of HPER (Public Health) in Sports Communication and Broadcasting. He started Hoosier Huddle in July of 2013 and has been the statistician for Indiana Football radio broadcasts since 2019. He also has a Masters Degree in Physical Education from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY. He is a member of the Football Writers Association of America and a voter for the Outland Trophy, Ray Guy Award, Lou Groza Award, Eddie Robinson Award and the FWAA All-American Team.