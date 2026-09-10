Indiana vs Howard: How to Watch the Hoosiers in Week 2

The Indiana Hoosiers continue their four-game home stand to open the season when the Howard Bison come to Bloomington on Saturday, September 12th. It is the first all-time meeting in football between both of the programs.

How to Watch Indiana vs North Texas

Who: No. 5 Indiana (1-0) vs. Howard (1-1)

When: Saturday, Sept. 12, 12 p.m. ET

Where: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: BTN (Jeff Levering, Jake Butt, Brooke Fletcher)

Radio: IU Radio Network (Don Fischer and Buck Suhr)

Series history: First Meeting



Last Time Out



Indiana: The Hoosiers opened the 2026 season with a convincing win over North Texas 52-16. Quarterback Josh Hoover tossed four touchdown passes, though the Hoosiers lost running back Khobie Martin and both starting cornerbacks, AJ Harris and Jamari Sharpe, to injury.



Howard: Saturday will be the Bison's third game of the season. They knocked off Alabama A&M in Week 0, 31-24, but fell last week to Richmond 28-21 as their comeback attempt fell short.

The Hoosiers moved up one spot, to fifth, in each of the major polls this week. IU rides a 17-game winning streak into Saturday's contest.



While Indiana's passing attack answered plenty of questions, concerns about the running game and the defense's tackling came to the forefront. IU ran for 134 yards on 30 attempts and while they found the end zone three times on the ground, it did not look like the punishing attack from last season. Head coach Curt Cignetti is not too concerned about it, though.

" I think based on the way we were being played, I mean, it was fine. I mean, there were some little things up front that have got to be improved. But the call on Bray (Lynch) on the long touchdown run, you know, they called it. I thought the guy kind of tripped. So, it is what it is. And we'll be fine." Cignetti said after reviewing the game tape on Monday

Defensively, the Hoosiers missed 14 tackles. Yes, it was a season opener and the Hoosiers rarely tackle in practice. It was a break from the norm under Bryant Haines.



"On Monday we watched film and then went in and made those corrections. We’ve been hammering those corrections really hard in practice." Indiana linebacker Rolijah Hardy said on Tuesday.

Indiana Updates Water Policy to Combat Dangerous Heat

After reported field temperatures of 152 degrees last week and expected highs near 85 degrees again this week, Indiana has updated their fan policy for bringing water into the games and has also added some features to keep fans safe and cool.



Sealed Water Bottles: Fans are permitted to bring one sealed, clear, non-glass water bottle into the stadium. The safety seal must be unbroken upon entry.



Refillable Containers: Spectators may bring one empty, refillable non-glass water container. IU Athletics has doubled the number of free, multi-unit water stations compared to Week 1, with multiple stations now located on both the east and west concourses.



Cooling Stations: Misting stations will be positioned throughout the Memorial Stadium concourse to help fans stay cool.