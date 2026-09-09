No. 5 Indiana vs Howard: Weather Forecast for Week 2

The Indiana Hoosiers took care of business with a 52-16 win over the North Texas Mean Green on Saturday. They are back on the field at Memorial Stadium this week against the Howard Bison.

Indiana vs.Howard Weather Forecast

Last week's field temperature was a shoe-melting 152 degrees, according to the TV broadcast. Fans emptied out at halftime to seek refuge from the oppressive conditions. The weather should be more tolerable for the Hoosiers' (1-0) second game of the season when they take on the Howard Bison at Noon ET in Bloomington. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network, with BTN's on-campus pregame show, BTN Tailgate, being broadcast from Bloomington.

A Break From the Extreme Heat, but Still Very Warm

A storm front is expected to blow through Bloomington on Wednesday and cool things off from the mid-90s temperatures early in the week. By the time the game rolls around on Saturday temperatures early forecasts have a high temperature of 86 and a low of 67. The wind is not to be an expected factor while the precipitation chances are 24%.

Additional Game Notes For Indiana-Howard

Saturday will mark the first game between Indiana and Howard, which is from the MEAC. Indiana is 16-0 against FCS squads since losing to Southern Illinois in 2006.



Under head coach Curt Cignetti, IU is 2-0 in such games, outscoring their opponents 150-3. Under Cignetti, the Hoosiers have scored 40 or more points on 16 occasions and are 16-0 in those games.

Indiana suffered some blows on the injury front in week one as they lost running back Khobie Martin and starting cornerbacks AJ Harris and Jamari Sharpe in the first quarter.



Coach Cignetti said in his weekly press conference that both Harris and Sharpe are listed as day-to-day while Martin will be out until mid-season.

The Hoosiers are currently on a 17-game winning streak and have won the last 16 games at Memorial Stadium. Once again, Indiana is expecting a sold-out crowd on Saturday.

Howard quarterback Ja'Shawn Scroggins did take home some hardware for his week zero performance against Alabama A&M. Scroggins was named BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Week after he threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns while running for another 49 yards.



Howard is 1-1 on the season so far, with a win against Alabama A&M and a 28-21 loss to Richmond last week.