The Indiana Hoosiers' offense powered their way to an efficient 52-16 win over the North Texas Mean Green on a blistering hot day in Bloomington. Field temperatures hit 152 degrees, but still may not have been as hot as IU's offense.

Highly Efficient Offense

Indiana scored 52 points on just 46 plays on offense, and it was not due to a couple of defensive scores. The Hoosiers rode Josh Hoover's arm to six touchdown drives and a high-powered 17.9 yards per completion. Hoover completed 13 of his 16 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns. He did not turn the ball over and even threw a dart to Charlie Becker with blood streaming down his face.



The fast start from Hoover should give Hoosier fans plenty to be happy about as it was the sharpest a quarterback has looked in an opener during the Curt Cignetti Era.

Blood, sweat, and a W for Josh Hoover in his Indiana debut 😤 pic.twitter.com/3mMitqcdz2 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 5, 2026

Special Teams Explosions

Indiana returned just 16 kickoffs last year and five in 2024, so it was a little jarring to see Lee Beebe take the opening kickoff back 67 yards to set up Indiana's first touchdown. The Hoosiers used several big returns in both the kick and punt game to help set up the offense in advantageous field position.



The Hoosiers returned five kickoffs in total for 139 yards. Running back Turbo Richard had a 41-yard return and wide receiver Tyler Morris returned a punt 39 yards. Indiana is always good on special teams, but this year they are especially exxplosive in the return game.

Sloppy Defense Needs to be Cleaned Up

Indiana's Isaiah Jones (46) eyes North Texas' Tayven Jackson (2) during the Indiana versus North Texas football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Indiana came into the opener with the expectation of having one of the best defenses in the country. However, when players walk out of Memorial Stadium Saturday evening, they will know they did not play to that standard.



The Hoosiers defense looked gassed at time and had as poor of a performance tackling as they have had under Cignetti. The Mean Green averaged four yards per rush and coverted 6-15 third downs and one fourth down to continue drives. Indiana was worn down and kept on the field for 37:20.



The Hoosiers did not create much havoc either. IU finished with one sack and seven tackles for loss, well below their average from last year. Indiana did not call an exotic defense on Saturday, but the expectation was that this defensive front would be more disruptive than what they showed on Saturday.

Marsh and Becker are a Deadly Duo

Indiana may have the best one-two punch at receiver in the country in Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh. While the numbers did not jump off the stat sheet, the playmaking ability did. Marsh opened up the scoring with a fantastic one-handed grab on a back shoulder throw. He finished with two catches for 17 yards. Becker continued to show his ability to make contested catches downfield. He scored twice, including one where he was blanketed by a cornerback. He finished with four catches for 64 yards and two scores.

Indiana Injury Concerns Early

The Hoosiers have had relatively good injury luck since Curt Cignetti arrived, but the Hoosiers were hit by the injury bug early on Saturday. IU lost both starting cornerbacks, AJ Harris and Jamari Sharpe, in the first quarter. Neither returned to the game as Ryland Gandy and Jaylen Bell filled in admirably. Cignetti did say that Sharpe and Harris would be back soon.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Hoosiers lost running back Khobie Martin. His injury seems more significant with Cignetti saying that Martin would be out a little bit during his postgame press conference.

Indiana has their weekly press conference on Monday where more information should be released on injuries.