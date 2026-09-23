Indiana vs Northwestern: Weather Forecast for Week 4

Big Ten play is finally here for the No.5 Indiana Hoosiers (3-0) as they welcome the Northwestern Wildcats (2-0) to Memorial Stadium on Friday night. The heat has been extreme through the first three weeks, but Friday night should provide perfect football weather for this clash.

Indiana vs. Northwestern Weather Forecast

Fall weather is finally here. After playing in what felt like a sauna the first three games of the season, Indiana and Northwestern will be playing in forecasted temperatures in the low 70s with sun. With an 8 pm ET kickoff time, temperatures will cool into the 50s and possibly colder, with a low temperature of 46 degrees.

For the fans, who were challenged to provide a great home-field advantage by Curt Cignetti, it will be a welcome break from the heat.



"We need to have a great crowd that stays the whole game. We played our three sauna games in the afternoon," Cignetti said on Monday. "But this will be low 70 weather this week, and it will be a nice, cool football kind of night in Bloomington, and we need to have a great crowd."

Additional Game Notes For Indiana-Northwestern

This is just the fourth meeting since 2016 for the programs separated by 252 miles. Northwestern leads the all-time series 47-36-1, but the Hoosiers have won three of the previous four meetings, including a 41-24 victory in Evanston in 2024.

The Hoosiers have won 19 straight games, 18 in a row at home. A win over the Wildcats would put them in rarefied air with a 20-game winning streak. The Hoosiers have played 14 Friday night games in their history and are 9-5. Under Curt Cignetti, Indiana is 2-0 in Friday games.



Cignetti sang the praises of the new-look Wildcats, who brought in Michigan State transfer Aidan Chiles to run Chip Kelly's offense.

"They do the things you got to do to win football games. I mean, they're plus four in the turnover ratio. They're averaging 38 points a game. They're running for over 200. You know, 465 total offense; holding teams to one out of eight touchdowns in the red area, which is really good." Cignetti said on Monday afternoon.

Chiles has found more consistency with the Wildcats through their first two games. He is completing 67.4% of his passes and has thrown for 514 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He has also scored three touchdowns on the ground.