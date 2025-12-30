Inside Indiana Football's Plan to Replace Stephen Daley in Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Daniel Ndukwe was on cloud nine, celebrating Indiana football’s first Big Ten Championship since 1967 with his teammates at Lucas Oil Stadium, when strength coach Derek Owings approached him.

“Man, Stephen just hurt his knee,” Owings told Ndukwe, referencing senior edge rusher Stephen Daley.



“What, you serious?” Ndukwe responded.



“Yeah,” Owings, straight-faced, answered.



Ndukwe’s ecstasy suddenly turned to concern — and devastation. He’d watched Daley go from a rotational defensive end and next-man-up to the Big Ten’s leader in tackles for loss and a key piece to one of the nation’s best defenses.



Then, in an instant, Daley’s season was over. One freak accident. One bad landing. One long ride back to the locker room on a cart while his teammates relished a celebration he’d helped create. It all crashed down.



The weight of the moment hit Ndukwe, a true sophomore edge defender, in multiple ways — perhaps none more sobering than the realization he’d have to fill Daley’s shoes while Indiana navigates the College Football Playoff.

“I knew what it meant for me,” Ndukwe told Indiana Hoosiers On SI on Tuesday in Los Angeles. “I knew I would have to step up, and I knew the next few weeks during this bye week period, I knew I would have to really lock in and play well. I knew I’d have to carry that weight.”

Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines confirmed Ndukwe’s belief while listening to Haines in meetings and practices. There, Ndukwe learned of the Hoosiers’ new scheme and personnel in the wake of Daley’s injury — and came to terms with needing to elevate his game.



Ndukwe will be a significant factor in Indiana’s plan to replace Daley.



Sophomore linebacker Rolijah Hardy said it’s a “next man up” philosophy. Ndukwe, who started the year as Indiana’s fourth edge defender, is officially next in line after injuries to Daley and senior Kellan Wyatt, who hurt his knee in a win over Michigan State on Oct. 18.



Ndukwe said his reps in practice have “absolutely” increased since Daley’s injury.



“Practice has never been this long for me,” Ndukwe said. “But, I mean, we've always been locked in. Like, whether it's mental reps or I'm on the field getting physical reps, we've always been locked in. I would say it's been more of a physical toll lately, which, not a problem. We got to respond somehow.



“So, I mean, the workload has been way more than before, but it's not a problem at all.”

Indiana has reshuffled its defensive line. After Wyatt’s injury, senior edge rusher Mikail Kamara moved to the “stud” position on the Hoosiers’ front. This past week, in the aftermath of Daley’s injury, Indiana has moved Kamara back to field defensive end. Ndukwe has taken his place at stud.



“I'm more back at home in my field end position, with (Ndukwe) at stud,” Kamara told Indiana Hoosiers On SI on Tuesday. “I definitely do feel more comfortable playing that position. Now that Daley's hurt, I'm going to be still playing both, but more field end.”



Ndukwe made his first career tackle for loss in the Hoosiers’ 31–7 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 15, when he played a career-high 36 defensive snaps in place of the injured Kamara. Ndukwe played 17 snaps against Purdue and 15 snaps against Ohio State, adding bits of experience to his portfolio before the College Football Playoff.



Kamara said he’s seen flashes this season from Ndukwe, who’s registered five pressures — four quarterback hurries and one hit — in 32 pass rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.



“He just needed an opportunity,” Kamara said. “I'm 100% ready for him. I just know when it comes game day, I got to make sure I breathe confidence into him. It's a big game. It's a big moment.”

Sophomore defensive tackle Mario Landino is another factor in the Hoosiers’ plans. Landino played field defensive end in 2024 but added weight this offseason — he went from around 275 pounds to 290 pounds — to kick inside. Kamara said Landino has been playing field defensive end at times, and when he does, Kamara moves to the stud position.



“I'm pretty much — I'm going back and forth between those positions,” Kamara said about stud and defensive end.



Indiana has the luxury of sliding Landino outside thanks to its depth at defensive tackle, a position group spearheaded by redshirt junior Tyrique Tucker and complemented with seniors Hosea Wheeler and Dominique Ratcliff.



Landino has played on the end of the line of scrimmage at times this season. He's played either left or right defensive end on 76 of his 423 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus . The Macungie, Pa., native has recorded six tackles for loss and five sacks in a breakthrough sophomore campaign.



“Mario is huge,” Kamara said. “He's a freak of nature.”



Indiana’s coaching staff has been mum on its plans to replace Daley. Haines, along with Indiana coach Curt Cignetti, each shied away disclosing schematic or personnel details leading into the No. 1 Hoosiers’ bout with No. 9 Alabama at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.



“It's always next man up,” Haines said Sunday. “So, I expect when Daniel Ndukwe's number is called, he'll be ready just like everybody that came before him and everybody that's going to come after him as well. And again, that's regardless of position. There's a job description that needs to be done. Find a way to get it done.



“And then it's on me to adapt the scheme that fits what those guys are capable of, whether it's Daniel Ndukwe or whoever shows up at field end. I need to put them in a great spot to be successful. That's what I get paid to do. And so, I'll fight my tail off to get that done.”

Hardy and Ndukwe both touted Haines’ gameplan entering Thursday. The specifics won’t be known until bullets start flying in Rose Bowl Stadium, but the personnel executing it has grown clearer.



Indiana will give Ndukwe an elevated role while also giving Landino snaps on the perimeter. Kamara’s alignment will depend on whether Ndukwe or Landino are on the field opposite him.



Ndukwe said he’d always planned to be “the guy.” But the role wasn’t supposed to be open so soon. Then again, injuries aren’t supposed to happen during celebrations.



Now, through Daley's misfortune, Ndukwe’s moment has arrived. It’s earlier than expected — but he feels primed to deliver.



“I think just being on the field and getting a hang of it, like, ‘Man, this just feels like practice,’” Ndukwe said. “So, now it's a confidence level I have that I didn't have before.”