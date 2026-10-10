Indiana football faced its toughest test of the season Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, and for much of the game, the Hoosiers looked headed for their first loss in nearly two years.



But Indiana erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to take down Nebraska 20-17, improving to 6-0 and extending its winning streak to 22 games.



Here are three instant takeaways from Indiana's comeback victory.

Indiana shows its championshiop mettle

There aren't many teams in college football capable of winning a game like Indiana did Saturday.



Trailing 17-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Hoosiers had been thoroughly outplayed for much of the afternoon. Nebraska controlled the clock, shut down Indiana's rushing attack and had the defending national champions on the ropes.

But championship teams find ways to win games they have little business winning. Indiana did exactly that.



Josh Hoover connected with Nick Marsh for a 75-yard touchdown following Nebraska's final score. Later in the quarter, the two connected again, this time for a 44-yard touchdown on fourth-and-1 to give Indiana the lead.

Marsh finished with six catches for 187 yards and both of Indiana's touchdowns. Hoover wasn't particularly efficient, completing just 12 of his 22 passes, but delivered when the Hoosiers needed him most.



It wasn't pretty, but Saturday was another reminder of what separates Curt Cignetti's program from most of college football.

Bryant Haines shows why he's one of the nation's best coordinators

Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines won the Broyles Award as college football's top assistant coach last season. Saturday was another reminder of why.



Nebraska dominated possession in the first half, keeping Indiana's defense on the field for more than 22 minutes. Yet, despite struggling to get off the field, the Hoosiers entered halftime trailing by just a touchdown.



That proved critical.

Indiana's defense wasn't flawless. Anthony Colandrea's 39-yard touchdown run in the second half extended Nebraska's lead to 17-6 and appeared to put the game out of reach.



But something changed from that point forward.

Indiana's defense suddenly looked much more like the unit that has become synonymous with Cignetti's program over the last few years. The Hoosiers generated pressure on Colandrea, tightened up against the run and, most importantly, kept Nebraska's dynamic quarterback contained.



After allowing Nebraska to control much of the afternoon, Indiana's defense shut the door when the Hoosiers needed it most.



It wasn't a perfect defensive performance, but Haines' unit made the plays that mattered most when Indiana's undefeated season hung in the balance.

Indiana's rushing attack comes back down to Earth

For an Indiana offense that entered Saturday averaging about 250 rushing yards per game, the inabilty to establish anything on the ground was startling.



The Hoosiers managed just 66 yards on 22 carries, averaging a season-low 3.0 yards per attempt.

For an offensive line featuring four fifth-year seniors and facing a Nebraska defense without its most productive defensive lineman, Saturday's performance on the ground was particularly disappointing.

Even after Indiana took the lead, the Hoosiers couldn't pick up the first down needed to put the game away. Instead, they punted the ball back to Nebraska, giving the Cornhuskers another opportunity on offense.



Indiana's passing game ultimately rescued the offense, but the Hoosiers will need more from their rushing attack moving forward.