Three Hoosiers Earn Scholarships Ahead of Season Opener against Illinois

Indiana coach Tom Allen shared a cool moment on social media on Thursday, awarding three walk-on players with scholarships ahead of the 2022 football season, which begins at 8 p.m. ET on Friday night at Memorial Stadium against Illinois.

First up was Christian Harris, a 6-foot-3 redshirt senior wide receiver from Wheaton, Ill. After playing high school football at Wheaton-Warrenville South, Harris began his college career in 2017 at College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Ill.

Harris caught 10 passes for 150 yards in 2018, and transferred to Indiana as a walk-on during fall camp ahead of the 2019 season. He redshirted during his first year at Indiana, but appeared in three games against Nebraska, Northwestern and No. 12 Michigan. Harris was Indiana's Offensive Scout Team Player of the Week against Ohio State and the Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Week against Ball State.

After seeing the field in five games during Indiana's 6-2 season in 2020, Harris won Indiana’s Chris Beaty Outstanding Walk-On Player of the Year award. He appeared in 10 of 12 games for the Hoosiers last year, and blocked a punt in the season finale at Purdue. Harris graduated with a liberal studies degree in May of 2022, and in his final year of eligibility, Harris will play under scholarship at Indiana.

Tight end Ryan Barnes also earned a scholarship on Thursday. The 6-foot-4 redshirt senior joined the Indiana program in 2018, and has played seven games for the Hoosiers. He was a two-time Offensive Scout Team Player of the Week against Virginia and Iowa, as well as Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Week against Michigan in 2018.

Barnes made his collegiate debut in Indiana's win over Eastern Illinois, and was named Indiana's Special Teams Scout Team Player of the Year in 2019. He appeared in two games in 2020, winning Offensive Scout Team Player of the Week against Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The final player to earn a scholarship for the 2022 season was tight end James Bomba, who has rich ties to the Indiana football program. Bomba's grandfather Brad played for the Hoosiers from 1954 to 1956, his other grandfather, Bob Van Pelt, wore the cream and crimson football jersey from 1964 to 1966 and his father Matt played at Indiana from 1990 to 1992.

Bomba began his college football career at Miami (OH), but joined the Hoosiers as a walk-on last season. He was a two-time all-state selection at Bloomington South High school, and was named the team's Most Valuable Player as a senior. Indiana tight ends coach Wright said he envisions using the 6-foot-6, 251-pound Bomba alongside AJ Barner when Indiana is in 12 personnel and short-yardage situations this year.

Bomba grew up going to Indiana football games, and now he's fulfilling his dream as a Hoosier.

"It kind of hits you like 'Wow, I'm this guy that kids are looking up to now,' so it's been really cool," Bomba said. "It's been a great experience so far."