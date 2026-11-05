Curt Cignetti Talks Josh Hoover's Health, Indiana's Offensive Struggles and CFP Rankings

Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti joined Don Fischer for his weekly Inside Indiana Football radio show Wednesday night, a day earlier than usual with the Hoosiers entering their bye week.



Cignetti discussed Indiana's quarterback situation, assessed the team's recent performances and offered some pointed thoughts on the first College Football Playoff rankings.



Here are four takeaways from his comments.

Josh Hoover is recovering, but quarterback questions remain

Indiana's bye week couldn't have come at a much better time for Josh Hoover.



The Hoosiers' starting quarterback has battled injuries since the Ohio State game, and his struggles continued Saturday against Minnesota before Cignetti turned to backup Grant Wilson at halftime.



"He get dinged up against Ohio State," Cignetti said. "It's been a struggle and a little bit of a struggle offensively, too."

Hoover completed just 8 of 19 passes for 119 yards, one touchdown and an interception against the Golden Gophers. Wilson took over after halftime and helped Indiana erase a deficit, eventually connecting with Charlie Becker for the winning touchdown in overtime.



Cignetti expressed confidence in Wilson, revealing he had considered making a quarterback change against Michigan the previous week.

"I have total confidence that he would come in and get the job done in the second half," Cignetti said. "There wasn't a doubt in my mind."



Still, Cignetti didn't offer any indication of who will start when Indiana returns to action against USC.

"Josh is on the mend," Cignetti said. "It's a good time to have an off week. He should only get better, and right now, he's resting."



The extra time should help Hoover physically, but Wilson's performance has given Indiana another option if its offensive struggles persist.

Cignetti acknowledges Indiana's offense isn't meeting expectations

Indiana has developed a knack for winning close games, but Cignetti isn't confusing those victories with complete performances.



The Hoosiers needed overtime to defeat both Michigan and Minnesota, with their defense compensating for an inconsistent offense.

"Our defense the last four or five games has been really solid," Cignetti said. "Offensively, we're not producing like we had the previous two years. Our consistency is not there right now."



Saturday's win over Minnesota was frustrating because Indiana moved the ball effectively at times. The Hoosiers finished with 425 yards of offense, but penalties, missed opportunities and special teams mistakes nearly cost them the game.

Cignetti pointed to six offensive line penalties and several special teams blunders, including two shanked punts and three unsuccessful field goal attempts.



Yet Indiana still found a way to win.

"We've found a way to win those close, tight games," Cignetti said, "which tells you a lot about the competitive character of this football team, and their resiliency and their will."



That resilience has helped Indiana navigate a difficult stretch, but the bye week offers an opportunity to address the problems that have made those wins unnecessarily difficult.

Cignetti takes aim at ESPN's coverage of CFP rankings

Indiana debuted at No. 4 in Tuesday's initial College Football Playoff rankings, but Cignetti wasn't particularly impressed with the discussion surrounding the rankings.



Asked about the television presentation, Cignetti criticized what he viewed as a favorable portrayal of SEC teams.

"These people, and there are a whole bunch of them, they march out of the tent, and they're given instructions on what to say, and they follow the company line," Cignetti said. "And I don't need to go any further."

He later suggested that ESPN's coverage contributes to the perception of SEC superiority, especially when comparing teams with multiple losses across conferences.



"The SEC gets a lot of love from ESPN and all their writers that they don't technically pay," Cignetti said.

Cignetti also defended Indiana's resume, pointing to the circumstances surrounding its narrow loss to Ohio State. But despite his criticism, Cignetti emphasized that the rankings will ultimately be settled on the field.



"It'll be earned, not given," Cignetti said.

Cignetti raises officiating concerns with Big Ten

One of the more unusual moments in Indiana's win over Minnesota came during the final drive of regulation, when confusion over the game clock nearly proved costly for the Hoosiers.



Cignetti said Indiana believed the clock had stopped after a completion to Charlie Becker near the sideline, only to discover it was running as the offense prepared for its next play.

He revealed that Indiana contacted the Big Ten about the situation and received a response from the conference's coordinator of officials.



"This is two weeks in a row this has happened to us," Cignetti said. "It's a communication issue."

Cignetti explained that the confusion stems from how officials signal clock stoppages and communicate when the clock will restart.



According to Cignetti, the conference acknowledged the need for clearer communication between sideline officials, coaches and quarterbacks.