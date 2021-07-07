Indiana Gets Commitment from Lawrence North Wide Receiver Omar Cooper Jr.

Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is the highest-ranked pass catcher in the state of Indiana, and on Wednesday, he committed to Indiana. He's the 10th commitment in Indiana's class of 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The months and months of recruiting finally came down to one day for Lawrence North wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr.. At long last, he's made it official, committing to Indiana on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound four-star wide receiver, the highest-ranked pass catcher in the state of Indiana, announced his decision via Twitter at 1 p.m. ET. He had narrowed his list to Indiana and West Virginia.

Cooper is the 10th commitment in Indiana's Class of 2022 and the third four-star recruit, joining Dasan McCullough of Bloomington South, the state's No. 1-ranked player, and Coconut Creek, Fla., cornerback Trevell Mullen, the younger brother of current Indiana All-American Tiawan Mullen.

With the Cooper signing, Indiana jumped from No. 26 to No. 24 in the 247Sports composite rankings, and No. 22 in the Rivals rankings. Indiana is ranked No. 16 in the country in average grade per recruit.

Cooper is the first wide receiver in this class, and he's the fourth offensive player, joining Rockwall, Texas quarterback Josh Hoover, Chagrin Falls, Ohio tight end Ryan Miller and Powell, Ohio tackle Carter Smith.

Cooper has had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons at Lawrence North in Indianapolis, and his quarterback all that time was Donaven McCulley, who's going to be a freshman at Indiana this year.

Cooper is a multi-sport athlete at Lawrence North, and he also plays basketball with C.J. Gunn, who has already committed to play basketball at Indiana.

Cooper suffered an ACL injury last football season, but he said in April that he's expecting to be 100 percent when Lawrence North's season starts in August.

Aside from Indiana and West Virginia, Cooper also had offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Purdue, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin, and several others.

Indiana coach Tom Allen sent you his usual tweet after a commitment. Coaches are not allowed to talk about the recruits until the first National Signing Day period in December.

Indiana 2022 commitments thus far