Indiana Gets Commitment From Texas Quarterback Josh Hoover

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana got its first football commitment of 2022 on the offensive side of the ball on Tuesday night when quarterback Josh Hoover of Rockwall, Texas committed to the Hoosiers.

"First off I want to thank God for this opportunity and the chance to live out my dreams. I want to thank my family for all of their love and support. Thank you to the coaches, teachers, and other individuals who have poured into me over the years. Thank you to Coach Allen, Coach Sheridan, and the entire IU coaching staff for giving me this opportunity!! Go Hoosiers! Luke 10:2.''

Heath, a three-star quarterback who's one of the top recruits in the Dallas area, had more than a dozen offers, most notably from Arkansas, SMU and Houston.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Hoover led Rockwall-Heath to a 11-3 record last year before the Hawks fell to Cedar Hill – the eventual state runner-up – in overtime of the fourth round of the playoffs. Hoover finished his junior season with 3,496 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also had four rushing touchdowns.

“I think as far as a cultural perspective, as far as everything that Coach (Tom) Allen preaches, I really love it and just the way they go about their business and the culture they even instilled there at Indiana,” Hoover told 247Sports.

“It’s just really attractive. I think what they do offensively fits me as a player. They have a lot of great players and a lot of great coaches and it seems like a great atmosphere. So that's what really attracts me to them.”

Indiana currently has four quarterbacks on scholarship, redshirt juniors Michael Penix Jr. and Jack Tuttle, redshirt freshman Dexter Williams and true freshman Donaven McCulley.

