LOOK: Indiana Students, Fans Camp Out for ESPN's College GameDay Hours Before Show
Indiana fans didn't want to miss the opportunity to get a good spot on the set of ESPN's College GameDay. On Friday, students began lining up and camping out, hoping to land a great location to see Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, Pat McAfee, Desmond Howard and Nick Saban on the big stage.
Josh Pos of Indiana Rivals shared a video of the students and fans lined up to see Saturday morning's show live. Per his social media post, the line stretched from Memorial Stadium to Fee Lane.
When you've never hosted a Saturday edition of college football's most famous pregame show, you have to take advantage of the moment. It created a really cool atmosphere on the College GameDay set.
Indiana will look to improve to 8-0 on Saturday, hosting Washington. Kickoff is set for noon ET and the game will air on Big Ten Network.
