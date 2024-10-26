LOOK: The Best Signs From College GameDay's First Trip to Indiana
For the first time in the pregame show's history, College GameDay made a Saturday morning trip to Bloomington for a Big Ten showdown between No. 13 Indiana and Washington. It was a monumental moment for the Hoosiers' football program.
It was a really unique moment for Indiana, with former IU coach Lee Corso making a return to Bloomington as part of the GameDay crew. He was the leader of the Hoosiers from 1973-82.
After Curt Cignetti got the Hoosiers to 7-0, GameDay couldn't deny Bloomington a visit.
Each week, one of the best aspects of College GameDay are the funny, unique and interesting signs in the background. Here are some of the best from ESPN's trip to Bloomington.
Signs began popping up pretty early on Bloomington's campus. They've got some taking friendly jabs at Washington coach Jedd Fisch.
Obviously, the Hoosiers are leaning into the "cigarette" aspect of Cignetti's last name.
It wouldn't be right if there wasn't a sign dedicated to Cignetti's famous chair.
And, yes, there were even some NSFW signs that popped up on Saturday morning.
There was also a sign reflecting back on Indiana's Pinstripe Bowl loss to Duke in 2015.
