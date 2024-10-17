Meet The Opponent: Indiana Hosts Nebraska As Degree Of Difficulty Goes Up
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is ranked No. 16 in the latest Associated Press football poll, which is heady territory for a program that has only been ranked at least that high in eight previous seasons since the poll started in 1936.
Lofty though Indiana’s status is, Nebraska coach Matt Rhule doesn’t think it’s high enough.
“They’re leading the Big Ten in passing and they’re close, if not the top, in rushing. They’re top 10 in the country in offense, they’re top 10 in the country in defense,” Rhule said. “They’re the only team that hasn’t trailed all year, and they’ve scored 80 points in the fourth quarter. This is probably a top 10 football team we’re facing.”
Rhule noted the obvious issue Indiana and all up-and-coming teams face – it usually takes time for outside observers to believe in their legitimacy.
“They started the season unranked so they’re maybe not getting the dues that they’re supposed to get. Other people can lose to a bad team and they’ll keep them in the top 10 because they started in the top 10,” Rhule said.
Rhule and Indiana coach Curt Cignetti coached in the same state from 2013-16 when Cignetti was at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Rhule was at Temple. The teams never faced one another, but Rhule is familiar with Cignetti’s work.
“Cignetti has done an amazing job. Their quarterback is absolutely fantastic, they’ve got playmakers. They’re good on special teams. It’s a great team,” Rhule said.
Here's what to know about the Cornhuskers:
Key Offensive Players
• When Indiana’s men’s basketball team played at Nebraska in January, there was a buzz cycling through the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
It had nothing to do with the basketball team and everything to do with Dylan Raiola – the phenom quarterback had just recently committed to Nebraska, and he attended the game.
Raiola stepped directly into the starting role for the Cornhuskers, and he has handled himself well. He’s completed 113 of 169 passes for 1,358 yards. He’s thrown 9 touchdown passes against only 3 interceptions.
While his efficiency numbers don’t match Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke’s numbers, he’s still producing very well for a freshman.
Rhule has been impressed with Raiola’s off-field demeanor, too.
“When you’re that talented and you’re having that much success, there’s always going to be a ton of voices saying ‘Hey, you should do this, you should do that.’ He’s just focused on what he’s being asked to do here,” Rhule said. “I’ve been really pleased with all those things and he’s really good about, every week, he tries to find three things to improve on.”
Raiola’s strength and weakness is that he keeps plays alive with bravery in the pocket. Sometimes, it allows him to make plays. Other times, he’s prone to enemy pressure. Indiana has done a good job pressuring opposing quarterbacks, so Raiola will have their undivided attention on Saturday.
• Wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. has solid receiving stats. He has 19 catches for 149 yards. However, his rushing statistics are out of this world.
As it is with so many other receivers in modern football offenses, Nebraska likes to run jet sweeps for Barney. He has 7 rushing attempts for 104 yards, a healthy 14.9 yards per carry. He’s scored two touchdowns.
• When Raiola drops back to pass, he typically doesn’t have to worry about a pass rush coming from the middle of the opposing defensive line.
Ben Scott is rated by Pro Football Focus as the second-best pass-blocking center in the Big Ten. By PFF’s grading system, Scott has a pass blocking score of 81.4. Anything above 80 is considered good. The only other Big Ten center rated better than Scott in pass-blocking is Michigan’s Dominick Giudice at 84.8. Indiana’s Mike Katic at 71.4.
Scott is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List.
Key Defensive Players
• You won’t find defensive end James Williams among leading tacklers in the Big Ten or even on his own team, but you will find him near the top of Nebraska’s sack and tackles for loss list.
Williams has come alive for the Cornhuskers in Nebraska’s last two games against Purdue and Rutgers. He had seven of his 10 season tackles in the two games and a pair of sacks in both contests.
He’s just one of several Huskers who won’t overwhelm you with statistical fireworks, but who is part of a greater whole who collectively make it difficult on their foes.
Indiana running back Justice Ellison is prepared for the challenge the Huskers present.
“Their defense is very powerful. They have great guys up front. They have really good linebackers as well. They do a really good job of swarming the football,” Ellison said.
• Defensive tackle Ty Robinson also has four sacks, but he’s spread his production out over Nebraska’s six games. He’s had a sack in four of those contests, including one each in the most recent games against Purdue and Rutgers.
Robinson doesn’t lack confidence. Nebraska is much like Indiana basketball in that it’s seeking to regain past glory. Robinson thinks the Indiana game is another step the Cornhuskers can take to get there.
“It’s always a goal to go in and beat a ranked opponent. There’s going to come a time again when we’re those guys,” Robinson said. “We’re going to be ranked, and people are going to be coming for us. That’s the mentality we’ve been having this season. It’s time to stop being the hunter. Let’s be the hunted.”
• The most statistically accomplished defensive back is Nebraska rover Isaac Gifford. He has 32 tackles, including three for a loss, and has defended one pass.
He is decorated off the field, too. Gifford is a finalist for the Allstate Wuerrfel Trophy, a semi-finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, and on the Jason Witten Man of the Year Watch List.
The Wuerffel Trophy is given to the player who combines exemplary community service with leadership achievement on and off the field. The Campbell Trophy is given to the player with the best combination of academics, community service and on-field performance.
Nebraska Notes
Nebraska defense clamps down early: Like Indiana, Nebraska has been able to control the starts of games. Nebraska has done it with its defense.
In its last two games at Purdue and against Rutgers, the Cornhuskers have pitched a first-half shutout. Earlier in the season, Nebraska also held Colorado’s powerful offense scoreless in the first half. Nebraska has allowed just two first-quarter touchdowns in the last 13 games. Only two opponents in the last 19 games have scored a touchdown on their opening series.
Nebraska has been particularly stout in the second quarter. The Huskers have outscored opponents 65-3 in that period.
Nebraska’s offense played a role in the solid starts early in the season. Nebraska scored on its opening series in its first three games of the season.
Toughest number scheme: Under Rhule, Nebraska has awarded its single-digit jersey numbers to its “toughest” players. According to Nebraska’s game notes, Rhule noted that this began when he was at Temple as head coach from 2013-16.
“I got really tired of having a guy in my program who had spent three years at like No. 47 … wanted to wear No. 1 or No. 3, and he had earned it and we would give it to a recruit,” Rhule said.
“What we decided was 1-9, now 0-9, would go to the nine or now 10 ‘toughest’ guys on the team. When I say ‘toughest’, we define that for the guys, but really the guys who best exemplify what it means to be a Cornhusker.”
The players awarded by Nebraska are No. 0 – DL Nash Hutmacher; No. 1 – DL Jimari Butler; No. 2 – DB Isaac Gifford; No. 3 – DB Marques Buford Jr.; No. 4 – WR Jahmal Banks; No. 5 – LB John Bullock; No. 6 – DB Tommi Hill; No. 7 – DB Malcolm Herzog Jr.; No. 8 – DB DeShon Singleton; No. 9 – DL Ty Robinson.
Good history for Indiana: The Hoosiers do not lead any of their lifetime series against their traditional Big Ten opponents. In some cases, the series are lopsided in the favor of the Hoosiers’ opponents – such as Ohio State’s 80-12-5 advantage, Michigan’s 62-10 edge or Penn State’s 25-2 series record.
Nebraska, a traditional power much like that trio, has not had similar success. Indiana leads the all-time series – and it’s not a small sample size. The Hoosiers have a 10-9-3 edge over the Cornhuskers.
The schools played annually from 1936-47, and Indiana went 8-2-2 in that era. The series was revived in the 1950s, and Indiana went 2-0-1 in that decade.
While Indiana was on the wrong end of an 0-4 stretch in the late 1970s, when the Huskers were a national power, the Hoosiers have gone 1-2 against Nebraska since they joined the Big Ten. Indiana’s win was in Lincoln in 2019. Indiana has not won in Bloomington against Nebraska since 1945.
