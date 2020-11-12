Michael Penix Jr. Selected as Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After an impressive outing against Michigan last Saturday, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Penix was named as a candidate for it earlier in the week with other quarterbacks and fans had to vote who the winner would be.

Penix took home the prize. Below is the full press release regarding the reward:

Indiana redshirt sophomore Michael Penix Jr. was selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. He earns the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Facebook contest.

Penix and the Hoosiers dropped No. 23/25 Michigan, 38-21, last Saturday to move to 3-0. It marked the program's first win over the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987.

The southpaw completed 30-of-50 passes for a career-high 342 yards, the second-highest yardage for a Hoosier against the Wolverines, with three touchdowns (4th time in his career). His 50 attempts also set a career mark.

IU is ranked in both national polls for the third-straight week, sitting at No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports. Indiana is ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since a No. 10 ranking in the AP Poll on Sept. 22, 1969.

Up next, the Hoosiers travel to Michigan State to battle for the Old Brass Spittoon on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game will kick off at noon EDT on ABC.

