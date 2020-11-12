SI.com
Michael Penix Jr. Selected as Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After an impressive outing against Michigan last Saturday, Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has been selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week.

Penix was named as a candidate for it earlier in the week with other quarterbacks and fans had to vote who the winner would be.

Penix took home the prize. Below is the full press release regarding the reward:

Indiana redshirt sophomore Michael Penix Jr. was selected as the Manning Award Quarterback of the Week. He earns the honor over seven other Manning Award Stars of the Week in the Allstate Sugar Bowl's Facebook contest.

Penix and the Hoosiers dropped No. 23/25 Michigan, 38-21, last Saturday to move to 3-0. It marked the program's first win over the Wolverines since Oct. 24, 1987.

The southpaw completed 30-of-50 passes for a career-high 342 yards, the second-highest yardage for a Hoosier against the Wolverines, with three touchdowns (4th time in his career). His 50 attempts also set a career mark.

IU is ranked in both national polls for the third-straight week, sitting at No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 and at No. 10 in the Amway Coaches Poll presented by USA Today Sports. Indiana is ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since a No. 10 ranking in the AP Poll on Sept. 22, 1969.

Up next, the Hoosiers travel to Michigan State to battle for the Old Brass Spittoon on Saturday, Nov. 14. The game will kick off at noon EDT on ABC.

My Two Cents: How Much is Too Much Physicality During the Week?

In the midst of a special season, it's a real balancing act trying to figure out how physical to make practices during the week in preparation for Saturday games, and Indiana coach Tom Allen is adjusting as he goes.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Betting Line Drops Dramatically on Indiana's Game Vs. Michigan State

The undefeated and No. 10-ranked Indiana Hoosiers are still favored to win at Michigan State on Saturday, but the line has dropped dramatically this week. Same with Wisconsin and Michigan, so here's the latest for you.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Nov. 11): Different Prize at Stake for Peyton Ramsey This Week Vs. Purdue

Last November, Peyton Ramsey hoisted the Old Oaken Bucket after quarterbacking Indiana to an overtime victory over Purdue. This Saturday, he returns to West Lafayette chasing another prize — a Big Ten West title.

Tom Brew

Report Card: Glowing Marks for 3-0 Hoosiers After Big Win over Michigan

Indiana beat Michigan on Saturday for the first time in 33 years, and the Hoosiers did it in impressive fashion. So, obviously, their weekly report card is full with a bunch of high grades. It wasn't perfect, but it was close.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan State on Saturday

Indiana will make its first appearance on ABC this season with the Hoosiers play at Michigan State on Saturday. Here are game times and TV stations for all seven Big Ten games this weekend.

Tom Brew

Point Spreads: Hoosiers Big Favorite at Michigan State

Indiana is unbeaten and ranked in the top-10 of both national polls now, and the Hoosiers are 9.5-point favorites on the road at Michigan State next Saturday. Here are the opening lines for all seven Big Ten games for the Nov. 13-14 weekend.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 3: Upstart Maryland Adds to Penn State's Misery

For the first time on more than 40 years, Maryland has won back-to-back games as a three-touchdown underdog or more, and it added to Penn State's 2020 pain on Saturday night.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

by

rooster59

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew