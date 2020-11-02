Jim Harbaugh Previews Indiana During Monday Media Session

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a tough loss to Michigan State on Saturday, No. 23 Michigan has turned its focus to the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers.

The last time Indiana was ranked higher than Michigan heading into a matchup was in 1988. No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 20 Michigan 31-6 in Ann Arbor.

This season, Indiana is coming into the game with a 2-0 record — the first time the Hoosiers have started 2-0 in the Big Ten since 1991 — with wins over Penn State and Rutgers.

Michigan, on the other hand, had two opposite performances to start the season.

The Wolverines blew out Minnesota 49-24 in the season-opener, but then lost to the Spartans 27-24 last Saturday in what most are calling an embarrassing defeat.

During his Monday media session, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the team needs to just forget about that loss.

"What happened on Saturday, anything that's happened in the past, that window is now closed," Harbaugh said. "You can't go back and do anything about what happened on Saturday."

Now, Harbaugh and the Wolverines turn their attention to Indiana, a team they have beaten 24 straight times.

But this is perhaps one of the best Hoosier teams Michigan will play against.

"It's going to be a tough game," Harbaugh said. "Indiana's really good."

Indiana's defense has six takeaways in two games and the offense has put up over 30 points in both games as well.

Here is what Harbaugh had to say when asked what Indiana is best at:

"They do a lot of things really well. Defensively, multiple looks. Offensively, very good quarterback, very good receivers, really good running back. Very physical team, very fired up team. All the things that we've seen from Indiana year in and year out. Tom Allen does a great job coaching the team. It's an exciting ball club and Tom's got them really playing well."

Tom Allen also had respect for Michigan during his Monday press conference.

Allen said, "I'm excited to welcome the Michigan Wolverines to campus on Saturday for a noon kickoff. I have a ton of respect for Jim Harbaugh and the coach that he is and the kind of talent they have on that football team. They're one of the top programs in this country, a top 25 program, and we're going to have to keep getting better every single time we take the field. Big challenge this week."

It will be a pivotal game for both teams as Michigan tries to get back on track, and Indiana seeks to continue to prove that its program is on the rise and can be one of the top teams in the conference and nation.

Kickoff is at noon ET on FS1 inside Memorial Stadium.

