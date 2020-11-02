SI.com
Jim Harbaugh Previews Indiana During Monday Media Session

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After a tough loss to Michigan State on Saturday, No. 23 Michigan has turned its focus to the No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers.

The last time Indiana was ranked higher than Michigan heading into a matchup was in 1988. No. 14 Indiana lost to No. 20 Michigan 31-6 in Ann Arbor.

This season, Indiana is coming into the game with a 2-0 record — the first time the Hoosiers have started 2-0 in the Big Ten since 1991 — with wins over Penn State and Rutgers.

Michigan, on the other hand, had two opposite performances to start the season.

The Wolverines blew out Minnesota 49-24 in the season-opener, but then lost to the Spartans 27-24 last Saturday in what most are calling an embarrassing defeat.

During his Monday media session, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said the team needs to just forget about that loss.

"What happened on Saturday, anything that's happened in the past, that window is now closed," Harbaugh said. "You can't go back and do anything about what happened on Saturday."

Now, Harbaugh and the Wolverines turn their attention to Indiana, a team they have beaten 24 straight times.

But this is perhaps one of the best Hoosier teams Michigan will play against.

"It's going to be a tough game," Harbaugh said. "Indiana's really good."

Indiana's defense has six takeaways in two games and the offense has put up over 30 points in both games as well.

Here is what Harbaugh had to say when asked what Indiana is best at:

"They do a lot of things really well. Defensively, multiple looks. Offensively, very good quarterback, very good receivers, really good running back. Very physical team, very fired up team. All the things that we've seen from Indiana year in and year out. Tom Allen does a great job coaching the team. It's an exciting ball club and Tom's got them really playing well."

Tom Allen also had respect for Michigan during his Monday press conference.

Allen said, "I'm excited to welcome the Michigan Wolverines to campus on Saturday for a noon kickoff. I have a ton of respect for Jim Harbaugh and the coach that he is and the kind of talent they have on that football team. They're one of the top programs in this country, a top 25 program, and we're going to have to keep getting better every single time we take the field. Big challenge this week."

It will be a pivotal game for both teams as Michigan tries to get back on track, and Indiana seeks to continue to prove that its program is on the rise and can be one of the top teams in the conference and nation.

Kickoff is at noon ET on FS1 inside Memorial Stadium.

Related Stories:

  • WHEN MICHAEL PENIX GETS HOT, THE OFFENSE TAKES OFF: Tom Brew's two cents on how electrifying Indiana's offense can be when Michael Penix Jr. catches fire. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA'S DEFENSE CONTINUES TO CREATE TAKEWAYS: For the second straight game, Indiana's defense forced three takeaways. CLICK HERE
  • PEYTON HENDERSHOT PAYS OFF IN RED ZONE: Indiana's tight end caught two touchdown passes in the red zone Saturday, which was a big part of Indiana's success. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA TOPS RUTGERS: For the instant recap of Indiana's victory over Rutgers, CLICK HERE

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana's 2020 College Football Schedule

There are plenty of challenges on Indiana's football schedule in 2020, and they start immediately with a tough season opener against Penn State.

Tom Brew

Because It's 2020, Indiana Football Has Actually Entered College Football Playoff Conversation

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde broke down the candidates for the fourth and final College Football Playoff spot on Monday, and he's got Indiana — yes, that Indiana — on his list.

Tom Brew

Points Spreads: Unbeaten Indiana Still an Underdog to Michigan

Indiana is the higher-ranked team and has the better overall record coming into Saturday's game with Michigan in Bloomington, but it's the Wolverines who are still the favorites on online gambling sites and casinos.

Tom Brew

My Two Cents: Once Penix Hits His Stride, Indiana's Offense Takes Off in Win over Rutgers

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. got off to a slow start for the second straight week, but once he got rolling, there was no stopping Indiana's offense in a 37-21 win over Rutgers.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings, Week 2: A Stunning Order After Ohio State

There are only four teams with 2-0 records in the Big Ten, and three of them are surprising. That's why the Week 2 power rankings will generate plenty of debate.

Tom Brew

No. 17 Indiana Topples Rutgers For 2nd Straight Win

After a slow start, Indiana's offense kicked into high gear and beat upstart Rutgers, winning 37-21 for its second straight victory in this shortened Big Ten season.

Tom Brew

Rankings Outrage: Michael Penix's Game-Winning Dive Only No. 7 On ESPN's Top-10 List

When Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. dove from the 5-yard line to score on a 2-point conversion to give the Hoosiers an upset victory, many called it the play of the year. But ESPN's SportsCenter only had it at No. 7 on its "Plays of the Month'' for October.

Tom Brew

by

Brian Motter

GameDay Preview: 3 Things to Know about Rutgers, Indiana's Opponent on Saturday

Indiana shut out Rutgers 35-0 a year, but the Scarlet Knights aren't the same team under first-year coach Greg Schiano. Saturday's game is the only battle between Big Ten unbeatens this week.

Tom Brew

Breaking News: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games for Week 2 on Saturday

There's been a lot of moving on the point spreads in Week 2, and the latest news that Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters now has COVID-19 has altered that line on Saturay morning as well.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of Shuffling Already After Week 1

Ohio State still looks like the clear favorite in the Big Ten, but there were plenty of impressive wins elsewhere too, most notably from Michigan, Indiana, Purdue and Northwestern.

Tom Brew

by

JJD1963