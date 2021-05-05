Big Ten Daily: Heisman Race in 2021 Might Be Decided Elsewhere Again

No Big Ten player has won the Heisman Trophy since 2006 (Ohio State's Troy Smith), and it doesn't look like that's going to change in 2021, according to FanDuel's Heisman Trophy odds.

The start of the 2021 college football season is still four months away, but the Heisman Trophy talk always starts early, and this year is no exception.

The only oddity this year, though, is that none of that conversation involves Big Ten players. Not this year. None of the top seven players on the FanDuel.com list are from the Big Ten. There are four players tied at spots No. 8-11 that includes Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, and that's the only mention

According to FanDuel's opening odds, the top 11 players are:

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma quarterback, plus-700

JT Daniels, Georgia quarterback, plus-800

DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson quarterback, plus-950

Bryce Young, Alabama quarterback, plus-1000

Sam Howell, North Carolina quarterback, plus-1400

D'Eriq King, Miami quarterback, plus-1700

Kedon Slovis, USC quarterback, plus-2100

Sean Clifford, Penn State quarterback, plus-3100

Bijan Robinson, Texas quarterback, plus-3100

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State quarterback, plus 3100

Brock Purdue, Iowa State quarterback, plus 3100

The number behind the odds means that if you bet $100, you win $700 with a bet on Rattler. A winning $ 100 bet on Clifford, for instance, would earn $3,100.

The Big Ten hasn't won a Heisman since Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith, but there have been several players in the mix lately. Justin Fields and Chase Young were finalists in 2019, as was Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and Jabril Peppers of Michigan in 2016.

There are a handful of Big Ten players who are listed as longshots on the FanDuel site. They include:

Master Teague, Ohio State running back, plus-6500

Michael Penix Jr., Indiana quarterback, plus-8500

Graham Mertz, Wisconsin quarterback, plus-8500

Adrian Martinez, Nebraska quarterback, plus 11000

Michigan's Franz Wagner turning pro

Michigan basketball star Franz Wagner has finally made it official. He's turning pro instead of coming back to Ann Arbor for another season.

In a heartfelt letter published on The Players Tribune, Wagner thanked his Michigan family for providing the experience of a lifetime, and also took a friendly shot at his older brother Moritz Wagner, who plays in the NBA for the Orlando Magic.

"I’ll be honest...I’m definitely feeling a lot of emotions about it. I’m hopeful, more than anything — as playing in the NBA has been a big dream of mine. It’s something I’ve been working extremely hard for. And after talking with my coaches and my family, I know it’s something I’m ready for. From a basketball perspective, this is the move for me to make right now. (Plus, I mean, if Moe can play in the league — obviously they’ll take anyone.)"

Ohio State's Diallo enters transfer portal

Ohio State center ibrahima Diallo has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports.

The 6-foot-10 and 220-pound Diallo is a native of Senegal who played his high school ball at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep. He scored just 11 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and recorded four blocks in 13 games over two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Diallo dealt with a concussion and knee injury that limited him to just 10 minutes of action across five games in 2020-21, and the recent addition of former Butler and Indiana center Joey Brunk seemingly marked the end of his time at Ohio State. His decision to enter the transfer portal makes him the second player to leave the program this offseason, joining guard Musa Jallow, who has since committed to Charlotte.

