Ohio State Junior Center Ibrahima Diallo Enters Transfer Portal

Diallo becomes the second men's basketball player to enter the transfer portal this offseason.

According to multiple reports, Ohio State junior center Ibrahima Diallo entered his name into the transfer portal on Monday afternoon.

The 6-foot-10 and 220-pound Diallo is a native of Senegal who played his high school ball at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep. He scored just 11 points, grabbed 19 rebounds and recorded four blocks in 13 games over two seasons with the Buckeyes.

Diallo dealt with a concussion and knee injury that limited him to just 10 minutes of action across five games in 2020-21, and the recent addition of former Butler and Indiana center Joey Brunk seemingly marked the end of his time at Ohio State. His decision to enter the transfer portal makes him the second player to leave the program this offseason, joining guard Musa Jallow, who has since committed to Charlotte.

It also leaves the Buckeyes with one open roster spot for next season, whether it's adding another player to the 2021 recruiting class or through the transfer portal.

That said, Diallo isn’t a significant loss for an Ohio State frontcourt that also returns senior Kyle Young, junior E.J. Liddell and sophomore Zed Key, assuming Liddell withdraws his name from NBA Draft consideration, as expected.

It is notable, however, that Liddell is now the only remaining member of the Buckeyes’ 2019 recruiting class, which also saw guard D.J. Carton and forward Alonzo Gaffney transfer to Marquette and Northwest Florida State College, respectively.

