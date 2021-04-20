Former Ohio State Guard Musa Jallow Transferring To Charlotte

Jallow announced his destination three weeks after entering his name into the transfer portal.

Former Ohio State guard Musa Jallow announced on Tuesday afternoon that he will transfer to Charlotte, where he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

A former three-star prospect from Bloomington (Ind.) North, Jallow was one of head coach Chris Holtmann’s first recruits after landing the Ohio State job in June 2017. He even reclassified to join the program one year early and didn’t turn 18 years old until halfway through his freshman season.

The 6-foot-5 and 210-pounder averaged 2.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists in 94 career games (28 starts) with the Buckeyes from 2017-21. He notably missed the entire 2019-20 season after undergoing arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery on his right ankle, which forced him to take a redshirt year.

“Musa has been a joy to coach these past four years,” Holtmann said in a statement on March 31, the same day Jallow entered the transfer portal. “He is a talented player and a tremendous person. Despite battling injuries these past two years, he has made a very positive impact on our team. Musa graduated and will always be a Buckeye. We will help and support him in any way.”

Jallow’s departure means the Buckeyes’ backcourt next season will consist of Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler, fifth-year senior Jimmy Sotos, senior Duane Washington, sophomore Meechie Johnson and incoming freshman Malaki Branham. He now joins a 49ers program that went 9-16 and finished 12th in Conference USA last season.

