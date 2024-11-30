Old Oaken Bucket Point Spread: Indiana Huge Favorite, But How Much is Too Much?
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There is only one similarity to the Indiana and Purdue football seasons in 2024. Back in August, they shared the bottom of the list in the Big Ten preseason poll, with Indiana ranked No. 17 and Purdue No. 18.
They were both supposed to be awful. But, as it turned out, it only stuck with one of them.
Purdue has lost 10 straight games after winning its opener against Indiana State. The Hoosiers won 10 straight games before finally losing to No. 2 Ohio State last week, and they've shocked the college football world this season with their turnaround.
Indiana tries to close out the greatest season in school history on Saturday night when they take on Purdue in the Old Oaken Bucket game. It should be an easy win, but it's also a rivalry game and you never really know for sure what might happen.
According to the oddsmakers at the FanDuel.com gambling website, Indiana is a 29.5-point favorite in the Old Oaken Bucket showdown. The over/under is 56.5 points. That's a lot of points, but it didn't matter to Notre Dame, Oregon, Wisconsin, Ohio State or Penn State, who have clobbered Purdue by an average of 44.8 points per game.
Here is what Indiana has done against the numbers all season, plus a complete breakdown week-by-week on the two teams.
Indiana by the numbers this season
- Indiana overall record: 10-1
Indiana overall vs. spread: 8-3
- Indiana home record: 7-0
Indiana home vs. spread: 5-2
- Indiana road record: 3-1
Indiana road vs spread: 3-1
- Indiana record as favorite: 10-0
Indiana vs. spread as favorite: 8-2
- Indiana record as underdog: 0-1
Indiana vs. spread as underdog: 0-1
- Indiana over total: 8
Indiana under total: 3
What Indiana has done so far this season
- Aug. 31: Indiana defeated Florida International 31-7 at home as a 25.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 52.5-point line. Record: 1-0
- Sept. 6 (Friday): Indiana defeated Western Illinois 77-3 at home as a 44.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (80) went over the 54.5-point line. Record: 2-0.
- Sept. 14: Indiana defeated UCLA 42-13 on the road as a 4-point favorite (covered). The point total (55) went over the 46.5-point line. Record: 3-0.
- Sept. 21: Indiana defeated Charlotte 52-14 at home as a 28.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (66) went over the 51-point line. Record: 4-0.
- Sept. 28: Indiana defeated Maryland 42-28 at home as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (70) went over the 50.5-point line. Record: 5-0.
- Oct. 5: No. 23 Indiana defeated Northwestern 41-24 on the road as 13-point favorite (covered). The point total (65) went over the 40-point line. Record: 6-0.
- Oct. 19: No. 16 Indiana defeated Nebraska 56-7 at home as a 6.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (63) went over the 49-point line. Record: 7-0.
- Oct. 26: No. 13 Indiana defeated Washington 31-17 at home as a 5.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (48) went under the 54-point line. Record: 8-0.
- Nov. 2: No. 13 Indiana defeated Michigan State 47-10 on the road as a 7.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (57) went over the 53.5-point line. Record: 9-0
- Nov. 9: No. 8 Indiana defeated Michigan 20-15 at home as a 14.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 47.5-point line. Record: 10-0
- Nov. 23: No. 5 Indiana lost to No. 2 Ohio State 38-15 on the road as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (53) went over the 52.5-point line. Record: 10-1
What Purdue has done so far this season
Purdue hasn't won a game since Aug. 31, and this 10-game losing streak has been very ugly. They've lost seven games by 17 points or more, and five of those have been by 35 or more.
They are 3-8 against the spread, and the over/under line in Purdue games has gone over six times out of 11. Here's what has happened every week during the season:
- Aug. 31: Purdue defeated Indiana State 49-0 at home as a 35.5-point favorite (covered). The point total (49) went under the 52.5-point line. Record: 1-0.
- Sept. 14: Purdue lost to No. 18 Notre Dame 66-7 at home as a 7.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (73) went over the 47.5-point line. Record: 1-1.
- Sept. 21: Purdue lost to Oregon State 38-21 on the road as a 1.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (59) went over the 49.5-point line. Record: 1-2.
- Sept. 28: Purdue lost to Nebraska 28-10 at home as a 10.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (38) went under the 45.5-point line. Record: 1-3.
- Oct. 5: Purdue lost to Wisconsin 52-6 on the road as an 11.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (58) went over the 45.5-point line. Record: 1-4.
- Oct. 12: Purdue lost to Illinois 50-49 in overtime on the road as a 21.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (99) went over the 46.5-point line. Record: 1-5.
- Oct. 18 (Friday): Purdue lost to No. 2 Oregon 35-0 at home as a 29.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (35) went under the 60.5-point line. Record: 1-6.
- Nov. 2: Purdue lost to Northwestern 26-20 in overtime at home as a 3.5-point favorite (did not cover). The point total (46) went over the 44.5-point line. Record: 1-7.
- Nov. 9: Purdue lost to No. 2 Ohio State 45-0 on the road as a 37.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (45) went under the 55.5-point line. Record: 1-8.
- Nov. 16: Purdue lost to No. 4 Penn State 49-10 at home as a 30.5-point underdog (did not cover). The point total (59) went over the 51.5-point line. Record: 1-9.
- Nov. 22 (Friday): Purdue lost to Michigan State 24-17 on the road as a 14.5-point underdog (covered). The point total (41) went under the 50.5-point line. Record: 1-10.
