PHOTO GALLERY: Best Pictures From Indiana's Old Oaken Bucket Win Against Purdue
It was the greatest night in Old Oaken Bucket history for Indiana on Saturday night, as the Hoosiers crushed Purdue 66-0 at Memorial Stadium for their first win in the series since 2019. Here are the best photos from the snow-dusted game.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There's been nothing like it in Old Oaken Bucket history for Indiana. The No. 10-ranked Hoosiers beat Purdue 66-0 on a snowy Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. It was the biggest win in Bucket history for the Hoosiers, and the 66-point margin of victory is the largest against an FBS opponent in program history.
Indiana had 583 yards of total offense, the most in a Big Ten game since 2016 against Maryland (650).
The Hoosiers concluded the regular season with a school-record 11 wins, with their only loss coming last week at No. 2 Ohio State. They've been an offensive juggernaut all year. Indiana’s 69 offensive touchdowns on the season are its most in program history. The total passes the 2013 team’s 61 offensive touchdowns.
Indiana's 37 rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in a single season in program history with the 1988 team.
Indiana finished with an 8-1 record in the Big Ten, its most league wins ever, and finished in a tie for second with Penn State. It was complete turnaround in coach Curt Cignetti's first year. Indiana was just 3-24 in Big Ten games under Tom Allen from 2021 through 2023.
The Hoosiers are a likely candidate to make the first 12-team College Football Playoff. The bracket will be determined on Sunday, Dec. 8 following all of next weekend's conference championship games.
Here are all the best photos from the game:
Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver Andrew Sowinski (26) runs the ball while Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Bryson Bonds (24) defends. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Bryson Bonds (24) celebrates a tackle in the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) drops back to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ke'Shawn Williams (5) runs the ball while Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Kyndrich Breedlove (10) defends. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) runs the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Indiana players get loose in the snow before the start of the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaurk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates a touchdown during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana fans cheer during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana fans cheer during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Aiden Fisher (4) celebrates a stop during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Zach Horton (44) runs after the catch during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Jalin Walker (2) and the Hoosier celebrate his interception during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Kurtis Rourke (9) passes the ball in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Purdue's Hudson Card (1) passes during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates with Ke'Shawn Williams (5) after Sarratt's touchdown during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Jalin Walker (2) celebrates a sack during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti watches during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Jalin Walker (2) celebrates a sack during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana's Andison Coby (0) tries to make a catch during the Indiana versus Purdue football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Indiana Hoosiers on SI publisher Tom Brew poses for a picture with Indiana football alum and current Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Cam Jones at the Old Oaken Bucket game versus the Purdue Boilermakers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. / Tom Brew - Indiana Hoosiers on SI
The Indiana Hoosiers pose for a picture with the old oaken bucket after closing out the Purdue Boilermakers 66-0. / Todd Golden - Indiana Hoosiers on SI
