3 Glaring Problems Facing Indiana Football After Loss to Ohio State

Indiana (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) came up just short – or, technically, a few inches too far left – in its comeback attempt against Ohio State (6-1, 4-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.

It’s safe to say there are problems that need to be addressed. That was clear after the Week 6 escape at Nebraska. But it’s abundantly clear now. Here are three key concerns for the Hoosiers after their 22-game win streak was snapped:

3 concerns revealed in Indiana football's loss to Ohio State

Indiana's Josh Hoover (10) passes for a touchdown to Turbo Richard (1) during the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hoover

Early in the year, any critiques of quarterback Josh Hoover seemed to be nitpicks. With the Hoosiers blowing out opponents left and right in non-conference play, it seemed as though people were just reaching for something to latch onto.

But, after the Ohio State loss, it’s officially a problem. Maybe it’s unfair to say Hoover’s inaccuracy cost the Hoosiers the game, but it certainly played a very large role in it. He had time, he had open receivers and he simply failed to connect on far too many occasions.

Josh Hoover continues to miss open receivers pic.twitter.com/2Y7kZRB4WG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) October 17, 2026

Quarterbacks are going to miss throws. Even the best of them. But the number of throws that Hoover sailed on Saturday afternoon was off the charts. He went 20-of-40, and could have easily completed probably ten more of his throws.

Miraculously, Hoover, who led the Big 12 in interceptions a season ago, still has not thrown a pick. That zero should have been a three after the Ohio State game.

That said, let’s give credit where credit is due. Good fortune or not, Hoover hasn’t thrown an interception through seven games. That is really impressive – and even more so considering his track record.

But aside from the inaccuracy on Saturday, Hoover also didn’t read the field very well. He flat-out skipped some of his progressions, and key ones that would have led to touchdowns.

Forcing a pass to running back Turbo Richard and missing his wide-open tight end in the end zone leaps to mind (Indiana missing that field goal only added insult to injury).

Don’t get it twisted, though: Hoover can be – and usually is – a great quarterback. At times, he’s been one of the best gunslingers in the country. But he needs to show up in the big ones. Indiana can’t win a Big Ten title or national championship with Hoover playing at the level he did against the Buckeyes.

Special teams

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers kicker Nico Radicic (15) against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First up, the kicking: star kicker Nico Radicic continues to struggle. He went 0-for-2 on Saturday. He missed a 55-yarder, which wasn’t exactly his fault.

Radicic has a career-high of 49 yards. Curt Cignetti’s decision to bring Radicic out for that one was already questionable. Radicic hit it dead straight but just didn’t have the leg for it.

The other miss, though, that one hurt. Indiana marched down the field for 12 plays. Hoover looked off an easy touchdown pass. Then Radicic smacked the upright – and with some force – from 32 yards out. Not his finest performance.

NO GOOD!



Indiana's kick hits off the upright and Ohio State will take over pic.twitter.com/ZUM8b9LwxA — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2026

The punting was also far from perfect. Punter Billy Gowers was 0-for-4 on pinning Ohio State inside its own 20-yard line. His first punt – a 58-yarder that was fielded at the Ohio State 13-yard line but ran to the 27 – was a good one. But it went downhill from there.

Punting from the Buckeyes’ 45-yard line, Gowers had a dream chance to stick the visitors inside their own five – or at least 10 – but punted it just 25 yards. He was near midfield on his next one and sent it only 37 yards to the Ohio State 22.

The good news: Indiana’s special teams didn’t commit any penalties, it never turned the ball over and didn’t give up any huge plays. Although, arguably, that’s the bare minimum.

An inability to win key plays

Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti motions during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Great teams just find a way, right? Well, we saw that firsthand in Week 6 at Nebraska. Then we saw it again in Bloomington in Week 7, except Indiana was on the wrong side of it.

Ohio State, down its starting quarterback in the fourth quarter and forced to thrust a true freshman into the limelight, found a way. Indiana, meanwhile, did not. But it wasn’t just the final quarter. It was all game.

The Hoosiers had a chance to take a two-possession lead in the first half. Instead, Hoover makes the wrong read and then Radicic misses a chip shot. Later, it was the Indiana defense battling to fourth down and then giving up a touchdown to Ohio State to close out the first half.

And what about Indiana getting a much-needed interception to stop the bleeding in the third quarter? Finally, a big play. Then Cignetti rolls Radicic out there for a 55-yarder on the ensuing offensive drive, which he misses.

Then, of course, it was the other failed fourth-down stop, which was Jeremiah Smith doing Jeremiah Smith things in the end zone (only so much anyone can do there).

Finally, the biggie: 4th-and-4. Game on the line. The Buckeyes bring the house. The Hoosiers make the right call. Hoover faces pressure, unloads off his back foot to Nick Marsh, who was so open he could have read a book, and Marsh makes the catch… out of bounds.

Josh Hoover finds Nick Marsh - BUT HE'S OUT OF BOUNDS pic.twitter.com/WCcs1mUefF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 17, 2026

Missed opportunity after missed opportunity. Great teams capitalize on opportunities. Cignetti’s teams have done that in the past. Presumably, this Indiana team will do it in the future. But can it do it against the best of the best?