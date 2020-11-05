Run Game Important as Indiana Prepares for Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana's defense has been good against the run during the first two games of the season, but Michigan presents a versatile rushing attack that Tom Allen is very aware of.

During his weekly radio show, Allen said Michigan has a dangerous rushing attack that involves a plethora of players.

"Their running backs, they've got four of them, and they are all really good," Allen said. "Definitely the most good backs we've seen. Them and Ohio State probably have the most on their team that we'll face."

Factor in the rushing ability of quarterback Joe Milton, and it makes it even harder to defend.

Milton runs a lot of option plays and RPO's with his running backs. He led the team in rushing in the loss to Michigan State last week — 12 carries for 59 yards — while also throwing for 300 yards.

Michigan's running backs are Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum, Chris Evans and Zach Charbonnet.

Haskins had eight carries for 56 yards and one touchdown against MSU last week, and Corum had five carries for 15 yards and two touchdowns.

During Jim Harbaugh's media session to preview Indiana, he said he continues to see Corum do “really well” and the same from the rest of the backs. He called it a “unique situation” with all the backs and said they are playing extremely well.

“Blake is a heck of a good football player and brings a lot to the offense," Harbaugh said.

Indiana knows they'll have to contain the Wolverines' run game, both from the running backs and quarterback.

As for the Hoosiers, they also want to get their run game going to open up the passing game.

Against Penn State, Stevie Scott got the bulk of the carries with 20 rushes for 57 yards and two touchdowns.

Sampson James got into the mix a little more against Rutgers, taking seven carries for 33 yards with his longest going for 16. Scott had 21 carries for 81 yards against the Scarlet Knights.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Sampson James (6) carries the ball past Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Mike Tverdov (97) and linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi (3) as offensive lineman Dylan Powell (72) blocks during the first half at SHI Stadium. Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports

"We feel like we made some improvements in the second game compared to the first game, but still feel like we have more to do and more work to be had," offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said. "That will always be an important part of what we are trying to do here."

For Allen, he's hoping the Hoosiers can establish the run early and often, especially on first down.

But Allen knows it doesn't always work out that way.

"You may use the pass to set up the run, or you may use the run to set up the pass, every game is different," Allen said. "They do make it very difficult to run the football against everybody."

Last season, Michigan held Indiana under 100 rushing yards.

Allen said he wants his offense to be balanced, but he emphasizes that it doesn't mean the Hoosiers have to run wild, but they have to at least make Michigan respect it.



"They can't make us one-dimensional," Allen said.

If Michigan can treat every play like it's a pass play, it will give the Wolverines the advantage.

Allen wants to make sure that doesn't happen at noon ET Saturday in Memorial Stadium.

"To me, it's about making them honor it, respect it and being able to keep the defense on their heels," Allen said. "Not let them overplay one part of our game or the other."

