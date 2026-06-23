2026 Indiana Football Position Preview: Quarterback

The duo of Curt Cignetti and offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan has proven time and again that they will get the best from their quarterback.



But as good as the Hoosier coaching is and should continue to be, no one is easily replacing what Fernando Mendoza brought to the program last year.



So who's next at quarterback for the Hoosiers and how does the position shape up going into the season?

The Indiana Quarterback Situation After the Fernando Mendoza Era

After deciding that Alberto Mendoza was not quite ready to lead the attack as a starter, IU went to the transfer portal and landed TCU transfer Josh Hoover.



The nation’s current active leader in passing yards will be Indiana’s third-straight quarterback starter from the portal, following in the large footprints of Kurtis Rourke and Heisman Trophy winner Mendoza.



Quarterbacks coach Tino Sunseri is back in Bloomington after a one-year pitstop in Pasadena, and expectations are high after a 16-0 season with Mendoza producing at the highest of levels.

Josh Hoover: A Great Fit With Flaws to Fix

Hoover is a redshirt senior, finishing his collegiate career in the same place he nearly started it.



Way back in 2022, Hoover was committed to Tom Allen’s Indiana program before reconsidering and landing with Sonny Dykes at TCU. He was fantastic in Fort Worth, throwing for more than 9600 yards and amassing 71 touchdowns.

Beyond the obvious counting stats, there are enticing traits and characteristics that make him a great fit for Indiana’s offense.



First, Josh Hoover is fantastic as an RPO quarterback. The only quarterback in 2025 who was more efficient in “Run Pass Option” style plays than Hoover was Fernando Mendoza. That should help him feel very comfortable and confident in IU’s system.

Beyond his excellence on the move, Hoover has the ability to make big-time back-shoulder throws that made Fernando Mendoza so big in clutch situations.



The redshirt senior recognizes the time for a back shoulder ball and tends to place the throw right where it needs to be.

Give him weapons, like Nick Marsh and Charlie Becker, and an offensive line that should be much better than the unit he had with the Horned Frogs, and you can see the ingredients for another potent attack.



Discuss the quarterback position and IU's upcoming 2026 season at Hoosier Huddle



There are some things for the triumvirate of Sunseri, Shanahan, and Cignetti to work with Hoover on if the offense is to remain at the same high-standard IU fans are now accustomed to.



Hoover is generously listed at 6-2, and his lack of height occasionally poses issues for him in the pocket.



He’s a bit shiftier than Fernando Mendoza, but it’s fair to say he lacks the straight-line speed the now Raiders QB exhibited once he took off on a scramble.



There's one big issue, though - the turnovers.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) makes a catch while being guarded by Miami (FL) Hurricanes defensive back Ethan O'Connor (24) on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While at TCU, Hoover threw 33 interceptions and Pro Football Focus graded him with a turnover-worthy play rate of 4.4%.



That placed him 125th nationally. For context, Kurtis Rourke and Fernando Mendoza combined for only 11 interceptions in the past two seasons.

Improving his decision-making and processing of defenses is of paramount importance, as no team can overcome a quarterback who consistently puts the ball in danger.



Certainly, Cignetti is aware of the turnovers needing to be improved upon, but believes other factors will help aid Hoover.

When Josh (Hoover) got here, he met his two new best friends: a great defense and a really good run game. IU head coach Curt Cignetti

The Backup Battle: Experience versus Upside

As soon as Alberto Mendoza transferred to Georgia Tech, the position of QB2 became of interest.



Former Old Dominion starter Grant Wilson was granted a final season of eligibility, his seventh overall. That gives IU a stable and veteran presence with knowledge of the system and plenty of experience.



Wilson is battling with 6-5 redshirt freshman Tyler Cherry.



Cherry has a ton of talent, but he’s still recovering from a devastating leg injury that nearly cost him his football future.



The Center Grove High School product participated in the spring, and the coaches are likely hoping to utilize the second halves of early-season games to gauge how close he is to being able to take the reins of the offense in the 2027 season and beyond.

Indiana's Tyler Cherry (15) gets ready during warm-ups during the Indiana football spring game at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Proven Player + Proven System = Another Stellar QB Season

Cignetti and Shanahan have earned the benefit of the doubt.



No matter the issues or limitations their quarterbacks have entering a season, they end up producing all-league campaigns.



Hoover has better tools than most, and he’s already proven that he can produce at a high-level.



If Hoover can use this offseason to learn how to better take care of the ball, it’s very possible Indiana has yet another All-Big Ten quarterback leading the team back to the College Football Playoff.