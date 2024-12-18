Texas State Transfer Dominique Ratcliff Commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana continued to bolster its defensive line Tuesday through the transfer portal.
Following three seasons at Texas State and one at Louisiana, defensive tackle Dominique Ratcliff announced he's transferring to Indiana. Ratcliff is the second defensive line transfer to commit to Indiana, joining Western Kentucky transfer Hosea Wheeler.
"I'm puttin it all on red #NeverDaunted," Ratcliff posted on X.
Ratcliff is listed as a 6-foot-3, 285-pound defensive lineman. He played 403 total snaps across 12 games at Texas State in 2024, primarily at left and right defensive tackle. He made 22 tackles, five quarterback hits, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He earned an All-Sun Belt honorable mention by College Football Network.
Ratcliff also reported offers from TCU, SMU, Virginia Tech, Houston and Memphis while in the transfer portal. He's Indiana's sixth transfer portal addition of the offseason.
Among FBS defensive tackles with at least 143 snaps, Ratcliff ranked 33rd overall in Pro Football Focus' grade for defense (79.0), 16th in run defense (85.0), 168th in tackling (67.6) and 142nd in pass rushing (66.2).
Ratcliff also played 13 games during the 2023 season and 12 games in 2022 at Texas State. He made 64 total tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks in his three-year career with the Bobcats.
Ratcliff began his college career with two seasons at Louisiana in 2020 and 2021, appearing in one game. He attended Conroe High School in Conroe, Texas.
For a full list of Indiana's incoming and outgoing transfers, visit our transfer portal tracker HERE.
Related stories on Indiana football
- FROM WALK-ON TO CFP: Indiana defensive tackle James Carpenter began his career as a walk-on at James Madison, an FCS program at the time. Back then, he wouldn’t have believed it was possible that he’s now preparing for the College Football Playoff. CLICK HERE
- COLLEGE GAMEDAY IN SOUTH BEND: ESPN College GameDay will be at Friday’s College Football Playoff game between Indiana and Notre Dame. CLICK HERE
- BRAND NAME BIAS: Despite being a close game on-paper, Todd Golden writes about the benefit of the doubt Notre Dame gets for being a national brand. CLICK HERE.
- MORE AWARDS FOR CIGNETTI: Curt Cignetti has won four national coach of the year awards so far. CLICK HERE
- WHAT SHANAHAN SAID: Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan spoke to local media on Monday at Memorial Stadium before the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff game at Notre Dame. Here's the full transcript. CLICK HERE
- WHAT HAINES SAID: Here's the full transcript of Indiana defensive coordinator Bryant Haines' press conference ahead of the Hoosiers' College Football Playoff game at Notre Dame. CLICK HERE
- WHAT CIGNETTI SAID: Indiana football coach Curt Cignetti spoke to the media on Monday as Indiana prepares to play Notre Dame in a College Football Playoff game on Monday. CLICK HERE
- NOTRE DAME DEFENSE IS STOUT: In a case of strength vs. strength, Indiana's potent offense takes on a stingy Notre Dame defense. CLICK HERE.
- INDIANA DEFENSE WANTS RILEY LEONARD TO 'PAY A TOLL': Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard is a centerpiece of the Fighting Irish. Indiana is focused on stopping him. CLICK HERE.