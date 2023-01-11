Texas Tech Defensive Back Kobee Minor Transfers to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana lost starting defensive backs Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams, Bryant Fitzgerald and Devon Matthews following the 2022 season, making cornerback and safety major positions of need.
On Tuesday, Indiana officially announced the addition Texas Tech transfer Kobee Minor. A 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back, Minor jones the Hoosiers with three years of remaining eligibility.
He spent the last three seasons at Texas Tech, beginning in 2020 as a redshirt. During the 2021 season, he appeared in 10 games as a backup defensive back and on special teams. He played a season-high 15 snaps against Kansas on defense, making his only tackle of the season.
Minor's playing time increased in 2022, taking the field in all 12 regular season games. He made 12 total tackles, six at Iowa State on Nov. 19, and broke up two passes.
Read More
Minor originally chose Texas Tech over offers from Cal, Iowa State, Kansas, Houston, Tulsa, Tulane, Southern Miss, Texas State. He attended Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Tex., where he was named All-Purpose Most Valuable Player for District 7-5A as a senior.
Minor intercepted eight passes in his final two seasons at Lake Dallas, returning two for touchdowns. A consensus three-star recruit, ESPN ranked Minor the No. 71 safety in the class of 2020.
Related stories on Indiana football
- MARCUS BURRIS JR. TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football added Texas A&M defensive lineman Marcus Burris Jr., a four-star recruit in the class of 2021, through the transfer portal on Sunday. CLICK HERE
- PHILIP BLIDI TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Former Texas Tech defensive lineman Philip Blidi announced on Sunday that he's transferring to Indiana with two years of remaining eligibility. CLICK HERE
- JACOB MANGUM-FARRAR TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football added linebacker Jacob Mangum-Farrar, Stanford's sixth-leading tackler in 2022, through the transfer portal on Saturday. CLICK HERE
- LANELL CARR TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Lanell Carr, a former defensive lineman for West Virginia, announced on Saturday that he's transferring to Indiana. CLICK HERE
- E.J. WILLIAMS TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football landed wide receiver transfer E.J. Williams, a former top-100 recruit from Phenix City, Ala. who spent the last three seasons at Clemson. CLICK HERE
- CHRISTIAN TURNER TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Former Wake Forest and Michigan running back Christian Turner is joining the Indiana football program for his final season of eligibility, he announced on Friday. CLICK HERE
- NICOLAS TOOMER TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Indiana football picked up its third commitment of the day through the transfer portal with Stanford cornerback Nicolas Toomer. CLICK HERE
- DEQUECE CARTER TRANSFERS TO INDIANA: Wide receiver Dequece Carter gained over 3,000 yards at Fordham, but he announced on Saturday that he's transferring to Indiana for his final year of eligibility. CLICK HERE