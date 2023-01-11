Texas Tech Defensive Back Kobee Minor Transfers to Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana lost starting defensive backs Tiawan Mullen, Jaylin Williams, Bryant Fitzgerald and Devon Matthews following the 2022 season, making cornerback and safety major positions of need.

On Tuesday, Indiana officially announced the addition Texas Tech transfer Kobee Minor. A 6-foot, 185-pound defensive back, Minor jones the Hoosiers with three years of remaining eligibility.

He spent the last three seasons at Texas Tech, beginning in 2020 as a redshirt. During the 2021 season, he appeared in 10 games as a backup defensive back and on special teams. He played a season-high 15 snaps against Kansas on defense, making his only tackle of the season.

Minor's playing time increased in 2022, taking the field in all 12 regular season games. He made 12 total tackles, six at Iowa State on Nov. 19, and broke up two passes.

Minor originally chose Texas Tech over offers from Cal, Iowa State, Kansas, Houston, Tulsa, Tulane, Southern Miss, Texas State. He attended Lake Dallas High School in Corinth, Tex., where he was named All-Purpose Most Valuable Player for District 7-5A as a senior.

Minor intercepted eight passes in his final two seasons at Lake Dallas, returning two for touchdowns. A consensus three-star recruit, ESPN ranked Minor the No. 71 safety in the class of 2020.