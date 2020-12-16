Tom Allen Excited About 2021 Recruiting Class

Five of the top 11 prospects in the state of Indiana will play in Bloomington in 2021.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fourteen players officially signed Wednesday to become a part of Indiana's football team in 2021. This Hoosier class, which is mixed with in-state and out-of-state talent, is Indiana's best class by average rating ever.

It's a small class, but that's exactly what Indiana needed. The Hoosiers are returning a majority of their roster for next season, so as Tom Allen put it Wednesday, you only need to replace what you lose.

The fourth-year head coach, who has continued to take this program to new heights, is quite excited about the players who signed on Wednesday.

"We are really excited about this signing class," Allen said. "Even though it is not a large group in numbers, we are bringing in high quality football players, high quality individuals and high quality student-athletes that really fit with the culture that we have created here at IU."

On the offensive side of the ball, Indiana is bringing in quarterback Donaven McCulley; wide receivers Jaquez Smith, Jordyn Williams and D.J. Matthews; running backs David Holloman and Trent Howland; tight end Aaron Steinfeldt, and offensive linemen Joshua Sales and Vinny Fiacable.

On defense, Indiana is bringing in three defensive backs — Larry Smith III, Jordan Grier and Maurice Freeman. Cooper Jones is the lone defensive lineman, and James Evans is coming over from New Zealand as a punter.

"We have a broad representation across multiple positions, especially on offense, which is very important to have at each position," Allen said.

Five of these players will be enrolling early to join the program in January, which will allow them to potentially be involved in some of the bowl game practices and practice in the spring as well.

Those five are Fiacable, Evans, Matthews, Sales and Williams.

"Those guys are gonna have the chance to help us right away," Allen said. "Get them in the weight room, get them developed and get them a jump start on the season."

Matthews is a guy that can contribute relatively early in his Indiana career because, unlike the other 13, he's already played collegiate football.

The speedy receiver has spent the last three seasons playing at Florida State, where he was also an effective punt returner, and he announced his intents to transfer to Indiana just last month.

"D.J. Matthews is a very talented football player," Allen said. "He has already done great things on the field in the ACC, and it's big for us to add him to a very dynamic receiving corps and what we think will be an explosive offense in 2021."

Allen also managed to grab five of the 11 top players in the state of Indiana to come to Bloomington.

Fiacable, Jones, McCulley, Sales and Steinfeldt are all the in-state players.

"It is tremendous to see so many of the top kids in the state of Indiana choose to help us continue our upward trajectory," Allen said. "To see the top kids in our state band together as a group and decide to come represent this great university is truly special."

