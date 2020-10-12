SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Tom Allen Highlights Key Moments from Saturday's Scrimmage

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If Tom Allen had to pick a "winner" from his team's second preseason scrimmage this past Saturday, he'd have to settle with the offense.

But he has to admit it was pretty balanced.

There were times where the offense would move down the field in a long drive, but the defense would hold them to a field goal in the redzone. Mark that up as a win for the defense.

There were other times where the offense marched down and scored a touchdown. Advantage offense.

Both sides of the ball endured some penalties that hurt them, but overall, Allen, a defensive-minded coach, wasn't pleased with some mistakes on that side of the ball.

"From an objective perspective, I felt like I didn't like that we missed some tackles on defense. I thought we jumped offside too many times on defense and not have any illegal procedures on the offense," Allen said. "So, I'd give the edge to the offense for the overall scrimmage if I had to give a grade. But it was definitely back and forth."

Allen said the one's and two's each got about 50 snaps, but compared to the first scrimmage two weeks ago, he thought there were more penalties this past week.

For the second straight scrimmage, true freshman Javon Swinton has been a player that has stood out to Allen at the wide receiver position.

"He continues to make plays," Allen said. "Really encouraged by his consistency at this point. Catches the ball a lot and gets open, so he's really catching my eye."

Some other receivers that Allen was impressed with on Saturday include sophomore Jacolby Hewitt and freshman David Baker.

"Those young guys are coming along and making good plays," Allen said

Allen was very pleased with Harry Crider's consistency at center. This is Crider's first season playing center, but so far, all his coaches and teammates haven't noticed much of a change in how the offense flows.

The offensive line isn't completely set yet. Crider will play center while Matthew Bedford and Caleb Jones will fill the tackle positions with Bedford on the right side and Jones on the left.

In terms of guard, Allen said Dylan Powell, Mackenzie Nworah and Mike Katic are all battling it out for that position.

"They're all going to play, but I really like the way they're competing right now," Allen said. "They're giving us a chance to get the best guys on the field."

In terms of the defensive end, Allen liked what he saw from Devon Matthews on Saturday.

"He made some key plays we need to be made by him," Allen said. "(I like) just his development of playing in the secondary."

Other defensive players who stood out were Javon Swann, who is a graduate transfer and is adjusting well to Indiana's system, and linebacker Aaron Casey, who Allen said got into his run fits well and made good tackles.

Overall, it was another good day for the Indiana football team as they inch closer to the season opener against Penn State.

Allen said they are still installing some things, but the team will begin to add in some Penn State preparation starting this week.

"It is always the same game one nerves that you have because we have not played a game since the bowl game," Allen said. "The whole execution piece, the tackling piece makes you nervous going against somebody else, especially to someone of Penn State's caliber."

Related Stories:

  • KAHLIL BENSON OUT FOR SEASON: True freshman Kahlil Benson is out for the season with a torn ACL. CLICK HERE
  • GAME TIME ANNOUNCED FOR INDIANA, PENN STATE: Indiana will take on Penn State at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 on FS1. CLICK HERE
  • MICHAEL PENIX WANTS TO SPREAD THE WEALTH: There is no label on the type of quarterback that Michael Penix Jr. is. He is determined to get his teammates involved. CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Weekend Review: For Florida's Dan Mullen, Stupid Is As Stupid Does

COVID-19 outbreaks are exploding again in the state of Florida, but despite that, Floprida coach Dan Mullen wants 90,000 fans to show up at the Gators' game against LSU on Saturday in Gainesville.

Tom Brew

by

Jtel

My Two Cents: Former Hoosier Devonte Green Enjoys Brother's NBA Title From Afar

Indiana grad Devonte Green is over in Greece getting ready to start his own professional career, but he was thrilled to watch his big brother Danny Green win another NBA title after spending all summer with him in Los Angeles.

Tom Brew

Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Monday's ALCS, NLCS

The Tampa Bay Rays have struck first in the American League Championship Series, beating the Houston Astros 2-1 in Game 1. The two teams meet again on Monday, and the National League series starts, as well.

Tom Brew

Game Times, TV, Starting Pitchers for Baseball's Championship Series

It's the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros in the American League and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves in the National League championship series. Action starts on Sunday with the AL series.

Tom Brew

Source: Big Ten Game Times for Opening Week to be Announced Monday

Eight weeks into the original college football season, the Big Ten will start its football season on the weekend of Oct. 24, with kickoff times expected to be announced on Monday.

Tom Brew

Baseball Game Times, TV: Yankees Beat Rays to Force Deciding 5th Game

American League East rivals New York and Tampa Bay will play for a spot in the ALCS with a deciding Game 5 on Friday night in a battle of two aces.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers: Indiana Native Mike Brosseau Leads Tampa Bay Past Yankees in Epic Thriller

An overlooked and undrafted Indiana kid got the sweetest revenge possible, with Mike Brosseau hitting an eighth-inning home run to lead Tampa Bay past arch rival New York to advance to the ALCS.

Tom Brew

Repentant Peyton Hendershot Has Learned from Off-Field Mistake

Indiana tight end Peyton Hendershot spoke for the first time in seven months Friday, talking about if February arrest and what he's learned from it since then.

Tom Brew

Experience, Versatility Aligns for Indiana's Ever-Improving Secondary

Indiana has a lot of depth throughout its secondary, and guys like Bryant Fitzpatrick at Devon Matthews have practiced and played enough to know everyone's role in the Hoosiers' ever-improving defense.

Tom Brew

Big Ten Daily (Oct. 8): QB Joe Milton Ready to Take the Reins at Michigan

Big Ten Daily takes a look at two new coaches in the league, Joe Milton taking a leadership role at Michigan and Scott Frost talking about his seniors at Nebraska.

Tom Brew