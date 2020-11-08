SI.com
HoosiersNow
HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Ty Fryfogle Makes Big Plays Against Michigan's Man Defense

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. came out firing on Saturday against Michigan.

The Hoosiers knew Michigan's defense could handle the run really well, so Indiana dialed up a lot of throws.

Penix has raved about his receiving core during the offseason, and Ty Fryfogle was the one receiver that showed out in a big way on Saturday.

Fryfogle finished the game with seven receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

His score came from one of the many times Penix was able to draw Michigan offsides with the hard count.

"I always peek to the sideline to make sure the flag is being thrown," Penix said.

Once he sees it, he throws it deep to his receivers to give them a chance. Fryfogle was the recipient of one of them, and he came down with it for a 24-yard touchdown catch.

USATSI_15172272
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) caches a pass one handed against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium.Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

"It just started earlier in the week in practice with building confidence up in throwing the deep balls," Fryfogle said. "We knew we were going to have to throw the deep ball because they play mostly man."

Michigan's struggles in the secondary the week prior against Michigan State were exactly what Indiana tried to exploit in Memorial Stadium.

"You got to make plays against man," Fryfogle said. "There's no other formula to it."

Fryfogle has been praised for improving during the offseason. By the time fall camp started, the coaching staff realized how big of a weapon Fryfogle could be at 6-foot-2.

With Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale graduating after last season, Fryfogle was next in line to be one of Indiana's top receivers with Whop Philyor and Miles Marshall.

He proved that to be true against Michigan, beating his man and getting wide open for yards after the catch numerous times.

"Ty Fry, he had a great game, that is something that we expect out of him," Penix said. "He shows us every day in practice, he works hard and he deserves it."

Indiana's offense started out slow in its first two games of the season. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan wanted his team to start fast against Michigan, and that's exactly what the Hoosiers did.

Their offense has been getting better and better over the last three weeks, and with the defense playing as well as it is right now, Fryfogle thinks there's still a lot of great things to come for this Hoosier team.

"We have been progressing each and every week and that is what is scary for us," Fryfogle said. "The passing and the offense is getting better each and every week. I feel that we need to keep progressing."

Related Stories:

  • TOM ALLEN REACTS TO INDIANA'S WIN: Head coach Tom Allen said he wanted to elevate his program, and he believes the win over Michigan did just that. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA ENDS DROUGHT OVER MICHIGAN: Indiana defeated Michigan for the first time since 1987. CLICK HERE
  • JIM HARBAUGH REACTION: Jim Harbaugh's job might be on the line at Michigan. CLICK HERE
  • LIVE BLOG FOR INDIANA-MICHIGAN: To view all the live in-game updates for Indiana versus Michigan, CLICK HERE
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

My Two Cents: Indiana's Nick Sheridan Validates Tom Allen's Hire By Calling a Perfect Game

Indiana coach Tom Allen had to take a bit of a leap of faith when he hired Nick Sheridan as his offensive coordinator. Sheridan proved Saturday that he was the right hire, calling a great game in leading the Hoosiers to a huge 38-21 win over his alma mater, the Michigan Wolverines.

Tom Brew

Michigan Reaction: 'Stick a Fork in Him' About Beleaguered Coach Jim Harbaugh

Michigan came to Indiana and lost for the first time in 33 years on Saturday, and after a second straight brutal week, the critics are calling for coach Jim Harbaugh's head.

Tom Brew

Indiana Ends 3 Decades of Misery in Victory Over Michigan

Indiana's offense exploded in a 38-21 rout of Michigan, ending a 24-game losing streak to the Wolverines that had stretched to 33 years. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was sensational, passing for 342 yards and three touchdowns.

Tom Brew

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game With Michigan in Real Time

Undefeated Indiana tries to snap a 24-game losing streak against Michigan on Saturday at Memorial Stadium and go to 3-0 in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers have played the Wolverines tough here lately, with two of the past three games going to overtime.

Tom Brew

Latest Lines: How to Bet Big Ten Football Games in Week 3

Can Indiana and Northwestern remain unbeaten? Do Penn State and Ohio State continue their traditions of blowing out lesser foes? There's been a bit of movement in the point spreads, so here is our breakdown of all six Big Ten games.

Tom Brew

GameDay Prediction: Can Indiana Finally End Its Long Losing Streak to Michigan?

Indiana has suffered 24 losses in a row to Michigan in a streak that dates back to 1987. None of that means anything however, when the two teams square off on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

Tom Brew

Victor Oladipo Trade Rumors Heating Up Again as New NBA Season Looms

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is entering the final year of his contract, and there's been plenty of discussion on whether he'll stay with the Pacers long-term or get traded this season so Indiana can get something in return.

Tom Brew

by

latouche

My Two Cents: Tom Allen, Indiana Have Reached Point Where Moment Isn't Too Big

Indiana has lost 24 straight games to Michigan dating all the way back to 1987, but the Hoosiers hope to end that streak on Saturday. The experience of beating Penn State two weeks ago will help with that a lot, Indiana coach Tom Allen says.

Tom Brew

3 Things I Want to See From Indiana Saturday Against Michigan

It's been more than 12,000 days since Indiana has beaten Michigan in a Big Ten football game, but that all might change on Saturday. Here are three things Indiana needs to do to pull off the victory on Saturday in Bloomington.

Tom Brew

How to Watch Indiana's Game With Michigan on Saturday

The big game between Indiana and Michigan on Saturday is being televised on FOX Sports 1, and kickoff is at Noon ET, so get the DVR set.

Tom Brew