Ty Fryfogle Makes Big Plays Against Michigan's Man Defense

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Penix Jr. came out firing on Saturday against Michigan.

The Hoosiers knew Michigan's defense could handle the run really well, so Indiana dialed up a lot of throws.

Penix has raved about his receiving core during the offseason, and Ty Fryfogle was the one receiver that showed out in a big way on Saturday.

Fryfogle finished the game with seven receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown.

His score came from one of the many times Penix was able to draw Michigan offsides with the hard count.

"I always peek to the sideline to make sure the flag is being thrown," Penix said.

Once he sees it, he throws it deep to his receivers to give them a chance. Fryfogle was the recipient of one of them, and he came down with it for a 24-yard touchdown catch.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Ty Fryfogle (3) caches a pass one handed against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Vincent Gray (4) during the first quarter of the game at Memorial Stadium. Marc Lebryk/USA TODAY Sports

"It just started earlier in the week in practice with building confidence up in throwing the deep balls," Fryfogle said. "We knew we were going to have to throw the deep ball because they play mostly man."

Michigan's struggles in the secondary the week prior against Michigan State were exactly what Indiana tried to exploit in Memorial Stadium.

"You got to make plays against man," Fryfogle said. "There's no other formula to it."

Fryfogle has been praised for improving during the offseason. By the time fall camp started, the coaching staff realized how big of a weapon Fryfogle could be at 6-foot-2.

With Nick Westbrook and Donavan Hale graduating after last season, Fryfogle was next in line to be one of Indiana's top receivers with Whop Philyor and Miles Marshall.

He proved that to be true against Michigan, beating his man and getting wide open for yards after the catch numerous times.

"Ty Fry, he had a great game, that is something that we expect out of him," Penix said. "He shows us every day in practice, he works hard and he deserves it."

Indiana's offense started out slow in its first two games of the season. Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan wanted his team to start fast against Michigan, and that's exactly what the Hoosiers did.

Their offense has been getting better and better over the last three weeks, and with the defense playing as well as it is right now, Fryfogle thinks there's still a lot of great things to come for this Hoosier team.

"We have been progressing each and every week and that is what is scary for us," Fryfogle said. "The passing and the offense is getting better each and every week. I feel that we need to keep progressing."

