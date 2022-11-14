NASHVILLE, Tenn. — It's been a quiet year in Tennessee for former Indiana wide receiver and entire Titans passing game. But the third-year pro had a break-out game on Sunday, catching two touchdown passes in the Titans' important 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos.

Westbrook had five catches for a career-high 119 yards, including a 63-yard score on a flea-flicker play late in the third quarter that put the Titans ahead for good. Tennessee is 6-3 on the season, and has won six of its last seven games to take control in the AFC South.

It was the first 100-yard receiving effort for a Titans receiver all season, and just the second and third scores for a receiver in 2022, as well, by far the worst for any receiving group in the NFL. Both catches were from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who just missed two-plus games with an ankle injury.

Tennessee wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (15) celebrates his touchdown with Dylan Cole (53) Sunday in Nashville. (George Walker IV/USA TODAY Sports)

“Our mindset was just be us, be pros, handle ourselves like pros, ignore all the outside noise,” Westbrook-Ikhine said after the win. “That’s all we can do. That’s what our job is. That’s our job description. That’s what we came to do.”

Westbrook-Ikhine, a Florida native who played at Indiana from 2015-29, scored his first touchdown on an out route to the back corner of the end zone, beating highly touted Denver cornerback Patrick Surtain for the catch and tapping his toes in the end zone for a score.

“That was another one similar to practice,” Westbrook-Ikhine said. “We had a rep just like that. I was able to run a route to the back pylon. Ryan delivered the exact same ball he did in practice, so I had full confidence in making that play.”

With around five minutes left in the third quarter, Tannehill found Westbrook-Ikhine streaking down the right sideline wide open a flea-flicker play that fooled the Denver defense. Tannehill handed the ball to running back Derrick Henry, who flipped it back to Tannehill. He threw a perfect strike to a wide-open Westbrook-Ikhine.

“Sometimes the wide-open ones you think a little bit too much,” said Westbrook-Ikhine, who once dropped a wide-open ball against Ball State while at Indiana. “Ryan delivered a great ball and the line had great protection on both those (touchdowns).

“I feel like there was at least three or four times we walked through (that play) or jogged through it in practice, and we executed it exactly how we needed it. It was great.”

Westbrook-Ikhine, considered the best blocking receiver on the Titans' roster, had just seven catches for 138 yards before Sunday. It was the second 100-yard game of his career. He did it for the first time on Nov. 21, 2021 against the Houston Texans.

"Everything feels a little better when you win," said Tannehill, who has been battling an ankle injury.



"It was great to see him back," Westbrook-Ikhine said.

Westbrook was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Indiana in 2020 and had just three catches for 33 yards his rookie year. He broke out last season, making 38 catches for 476 yards and four scores. This was his first career two-touchdown game.

Tannahill threw for 255 yards on the day, and it was just his third game over 181 yards all season as the Titans have struggled to gain ground through the air all year.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine celebrates another touchdown on Sunday. (USA TODAY Sports)

“It’s huge,” Tannehill said. “You want to start stacking good performances. Those guys were doing a good job all game. They hung with me and started making plays there when I got them the ball as the game went on. So a lot of good things to stack and build on from that group.”

The Titans play again this Thursday, traveling to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers at 8:15 p.m. ET. Tennessee is currently in first place in the AFC South, a game and a half ahead of the Indianapolis Colts.