WATCH: Kurtis Rourke Highlights From His Indiana Career
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Kurtis Rourke only played with Indiana for only one season, but the quarterback made it count. On Saturday, the Canadian got his reward on Saturday.
Rourke was chosen 227th overall in the seventh round by the San Francisco 49ers.
Here is video of Rourke in action at Indiana.
Rourke threw for 3,042 yards in 2024 for Indiana. He had a career-high 29 touchdown passes against just five interceptions. Rourke led the Big Ten in yards per attempt (9.5), yards per completion (13.7) and quarterback rating (176). Rourke finished ninth in the Heisman Trophy race. He second team All-Big Ten.
He played the first five seasons of his career at Ohio University and was the Mid-American Conference Most Valuable Player in 2022. He finished his college career with 10,693 passing yards, 79 touchdown passes and 21 interceptions.
Rourke is the first Indiana quarterback chosen directly out of Indiana since Nate Sudfeld was picked by Washington in the sixth round of the 2016 Draft.
Michael Penix Jr., who played four seasons for Indiana from 2018-21, was chosen in the first round of the 2024 Draft by Atlanta after Penix transferred to the University of Washington.
