WATCH: Kurtis Rourke's Touchdown Pass To Omar Cooper Jr. Seals Indiana's Win At UCLA
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns against UCLA, including this touchdown pass to UCLA to clinch the victory.
In this story:
If there was any hope of a UCLA comeback, that was put to rest after this touchdown.
With Indiana leading UCLA 28-13 near the midway point of the third quarter, quarterback Kurtis Rourke delivered the dagger. He hit a comeback pass to Omar Cooper Jr. near five-yard line, then the wide receiver broke past the UCLA defense for a touchdown.
That play gave Indiana a 35-13 lead, which shortly after turned into a 42-13 victory for the Hoosiers.
Rourke completed 25-of-33 passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and zero turnovers in the win.
