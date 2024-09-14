WATCH: Rourke Finds Cross For Touchdown, Indiana Leads UCLA 7-0
Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke and wide receiver Miles Cross connected for a touchdown to give the Hoosiers an early 7-0 advantage over UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
Indiana got off to a quick start against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
With three completions on third down, quarterback Kurtis Rourke led the Hoosiers into the red zone. And on second and goal, he delivered a strike over the middle to Miles Cross for a touchdown.
Rourke and Cross used to be teammates at Ohio University, and it's clear their chemistry has carried over to Indiana, as they've connected for two touchdowns in three games.
For updates on the game, follow our live blog written by Todd Golden HERE.
