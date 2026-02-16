Indiana Women's Basketball Falls Hard at UCLA

The 2025-26 season has been trying at best for the Indiana Hoosiers as the women's basketball team fell to 14-13 overall Sunday, in perhaps its roughest showing of the year.



The Hoosiers were outmatched from the start at No. 2 UCLA, ultimately falling to the Bruins 92-48. The Bruins looked every part of the national championship contender they are, jumping out to a 47-20 halftime lead and never looking back.



The win was UCLA's 15-straight to open the Big Ten season while the Hoosiers fall to just 3-12 in conference this year.



Indiana head coach Teri Moren was complimentary of UCLA after the game as she explained what makes this Bruins squad so special.

“This is a very, very big team,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said postgame. “Lauren (Betts) is every bit of six, seven, and has great hands and touch ... this is a big basketball team. That’s what makes them so special, and they can score the ball in a lot of different ways.”

Pretty much nothing went right for Indiana on Sunday, but Moren was right when discussing the size that makes UCLA so good. That size went a long way in the rebound battle that was dominated by the hosts, as UCLA totaled an absurd 51-24 edge in that department.

Maya Makalusky led the Hoosiers in the losing effort with 13 points, while Lenée Beaumont added 11 and Nevaeh Caffey reached double figures as well with 10.



For Indiana, no player bettered Beaumont's five rebounds on the day, which only speaks to the Hoosiers issues in the game and on the year.



Beaumont's two assists sadly accounted for 66.7% percent of Indiana's three assists all day. Caffey added the only other.

Next Up for Indiana Women's Basketball

Three games remain for Indiana this regular season as it returns to action at home against Oregon on Sunday. It will then travel to Rutgers next week before welcoming Penn State for senior day and the regular season finale next Saturday.



Indiana fortunately has winnable games against Rutgers (1-13) and Penn State (2-13) remaining this season. The Hoosiers will likely need to win at least one, if not two games to even qualify for the Big Ten Tournament as only 15 of the 18 member schools make it.



This year's Big Ten Tournament will be played in Indianapolis from March 4 to March 8. With two weeks to go in the regular season the Hoosiers are playing to get there, while the team that beat it on Sunday is trying to get there without a conference loss to its name.