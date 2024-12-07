Watch, stream Iowa State basketball vs. Jackson State: TV channel, spread, game odds
The sixth-ranked Iowa State men secured a key early-season victory this past Wednesday night. Now, they will try to keep that momentum going.
After knocking off No. 5 Marquette, the Cyclones (6-1) host Jackson State in Ames on Sunday evening. The game is set for tip at 5 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+.
Right from the start, Iowa State imposed its will on the Golden Eagles led by 24 points from Keshon Gilbert and 15 from Joshua Jefferson in an 81-70 victory. They shot 51 percent from the floor, made six 3-pointers and had 16 assists on 30 made field goals.
Curtis Jones added 14 points off the bench and Nate Heise chipped in seven. Brandton Chatfield had four points, five rebounds and two blocks in 16 minutes while Jefferson added 12 rebounds to his night.
Jackson State competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. They have already played Houston and Kentucky this season, with both ranked in the Top 10 at the time of those games.
Jayme Mitchell Jr. and Daeshun Ruffin are each averaging double figures, with Romelle Mansel the leading rebounder.
Iowa State leads the all-time series with Jackson State, 3-0, including a 47-27 victory in 2021. That game saw the Cyclones shoot just 35 percent from the floor.
In 48 seasons of playing NCAA basketball, the Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament three times. They have not won a game in the “Big Dance” and have had just one winning season since 2016-17.
Here are details on how to watch Iowa State’s contest vs. Jackson State on Sunday, Dec. 8:
Iowa State vs. Jackson State TV Channel, Live Stream
Who: Iowa State vs. Jackson State in men's basketball action
When: 5 p.m. CT | Sunday, December 8
Where: Hilton Coliseum | Ames, Iowa
Live Stream: Stream Iowa State vs. Jackson State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN+
Betting Odds: Not available. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Our Prediction: Iowa State 88, Jackson State 44
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Iowa State on SI for live updates, in-game analysis and big-play highlights throughout Monday’s matchup.
