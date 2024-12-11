Former Cyclone Brock Purdy shines in NFL with career game, others also in action
Here is a look at how several former Iowa State players performed during NFL action this past week:
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
Purdy had one of his best games of the season against the Chicago Bears, throwing for 325 yards on 20 of 25 passing with two touchdowns. The Niners earned a much-needed win, 38-13, as Purdy added 11 yards rushing on the day.
David Montgomery, Detroit Lions
Montgomery and the Lions just continue rolling right along, as the ex-Cyclone carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards with a touchdown in a 34-31 win over the Green Bay Packers. He added five catches for 33 yards.
Allen Lazard, New York Jets
Lazard returned from a stint on injured reserve, catching one pass for 18 yards in a loss to the Miami Dolphins. The veteran is also celebrating his birthday this week.
Jake Hummel, Los Angeles Rams
Hummel had a blocked punt as the Rams topped the Buffalo Bills in one of the biggest games of the week, 44-42.
Other Cyclones In The NFL
Breece Hall of the New York Jets did not play, as the running back is battling a knee injury. Will McDonald IV did not record a stat in the same Jets vs. Miami Dolphins game, while Anthony Johnson Jr. was active for the New York Giants in a loss to the New Orleans Saints.
T.J. Tampa and Charlie Kolar of the Baltimore Ravens, Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos and Xavier Hutchinson of the Houston Texans were all on byes last week.
