Jaylin Noel leads Iowa State selections to all-Big 12 honor teams
The Iowa State football team shared the Big 12 regular season conference title and will play for the league championship Saturday vs. Arizona State.
On Thursday, the league coaches announced all-conference selections and players of the year, with the Cyclones securing several top honors.
Jaylin Noel was the co-special teams player of the year as voted on by the coaches while also earning first team all-league status.
Surprisingly, Noel was the only Iowa State player to make the first, as four were named to the second-team. Those included Stevo Klotz, Jayden Higgins, Jontez Williams and Malik Verdon.
Rocco Becht, Noel (as a wide receiver), Benjamin Brahmer, Jarrod Hufford, Jalen Travis, Kyle Konrardy, Dominique Orange, J.R. Singleton, Jeremiah Cooper, Beau Freyler and Darien Porter were all honorable mention selections.
Noel averaged 15 yards per punt return and almost 18 yards per kickoff return. It is likely that his contributions as a wide receiver also helped his selection and honor.
BYU kicker Will Ferrin was the other special teams player of the year.
Colorado dominated with offensive player of the year, defensive player of the year and defensive newcomer. Shedeur Sanders was the top offensive player, Heisman favorite Travis Hunter the top defensive player and BJ Green II the top defensive newcomer.
Arizona State claimed several other awards, as Jordyn Tyson was voted top offensive newcomer. Tyson will miss the Big 12 title game after suffering an injury vs. Arizona.
Sam Leavitt, the quarterback for the Sun Devils, was named top offensive freshman of the year, and Kenny Dillingham named coach of the year.
Josiah Trotter from West Virginia earned defensive freshman of the year, his teammate, Wyatt Milum, was the offensive lineman of the year, and Brendan Mott of Kansas State the defensive lineman of the year.
Tahj Brooks from Texas Tech and Jalon Daniels of Kansas were scholar-athletes of the year.
Iowa State & Big 12 Analysis
* Cyclones reveal 2025 recruiting class
* Latest College Football Playoff rankings revealed
* Arizona State will be without top WR vs. Iowa State Saturday
* Arizona State with nothing but respect for Matt Campbell
* Keys to victory for Iowa State vs. Arizona State
* Iowa State climbs the latest Coaches Poll Top 25
* Rocco Becht credits 2023 loss with driving Iowa State
* How to watch Iowa State vs. Arizona State for Big 12 title