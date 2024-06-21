4-Star Marcello Vitti Reacts to Iowa Football Offer
Marcello Vitti considered the Iowa scholarship offer he received Thursday to be a special one. He'd reported offers from other strong Power 4 programs, but the Hawkeye opportunity held different significance.
"Iowa is very selective with who they offer," he told HN. "The fact that the offer came from the head coach (Kirk Ferentz) and coach (Phil) Parker means a lot to me."
Vitti (6-0, 190) visited Iowa City on Thursday, when he learned of the offer. The versatile 2026 defensive back from Michigan has followed the Hawkeyes' history of success with Parker coaching his position and coordinating the defense.
"Coach Parker is a defensive legend. He has developed dozens of DBs for the NFL and has led some of the best defenses over the years. For him to identify me as someone who meets his standard means a lot to me," Vitti said.
"I have put a lot of work in the last two years in my technique and preparation to go beyond my natural speed and athleticism, so his offer confirms my hard work."
Iowa made Vitti feel comfortable organically during his stop.
"I appreciate the real and genuine approach they had. There was no flash to it. Everyone was real and down to earth. I appreciated the direct and one-on-one conversations," he said.
Parker and Ferentz shared with Vitti why they thought he would fit well as a Hawkeye.
"Iowa likes my versatility on defense and the fact that I can play nickel, safety or corner. They like my speed, athleticism and physicality. They see me as a taller and bigger Geno Stone," he said.
Stone played strong safety for Iowa and has spent the last four seasons in the NFL.
Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Tennessee, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others also have reportedly offered scholarships to the Dearborn (MI) Divine Child junior.
Chances are good more offers come Vitti 's way. And the schools already involved will make his a competitive recruitment.
With the Hawkeyes jumping in Thursday, they're well positioned.
"I want to visit a home game to better understand the game-day experience and Iowa’s energy and culture. I also plan to develop my relationship with coach Parker. My parents really like him. His defense’s track record and data is clear," he said.
His natural gifts, talent and position flexibility are readily apparent when watching Vitti's sophomore highlight video. He could fit at multiple spots in the Iowa secondary.
Prep Redzone ranks Vitti as the No. 3 overall '26 prospect in Michigan. The 247Sports composite has him as a four-star recruit, the fifth-best player in the state for his grade and the No. 261 student-athlete overall nationally in the cycle.