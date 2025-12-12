Ben McCollum Gets Blunt About Iowa's Loss to Iowa State

After listening to head coach Ben McCollum, it's clear he doesn't believe in moral victories. Sure, the Iowa Hawkeyes lost to the No. 4 team in the nation by two points, but that doesn't make the loss any better. At the end of the day, a loss is still a loss.

McCollum's squad had a healthy eight point lead at the half before Iowa State kicked it into high gear. The Cyclones clearly didn't expect the Hawkeyes to come out of the gate hot, but there's no chance they were losing on their home court after going to Purdue and embarrassing the No. 1 team.

Ben McCollum's Thoughts After Iowa's Cy-Hawk Rivalry Loss

Ben McCollum not buying into a moral victory narrative after Iowa's loss to Iowa State: “I thought we played good. But I like to win. I don’t know. I’m just not into the other stuff. I don’t know. I’m a process guy at heart. So I understand the process piece. I understand that… pic.twitter.com/lKElFkW8m5 — Tyler Tachman (@Tyler_T15) December 12, 2025

66-62 was the final as Iowa falls to 8-2. Their lone losses this season have been to teams ranked in the Top 10, but that doesn't make them any easier for McCollum to process.

"I thought we played good. But I like to win," McCollum said after the game. "I don’t know. I’m just not into the other stuff. I don’t know. I’m a process guy at heart. So I understand the process piece. I understand that you’ve got to keep getting better."

McCollum continued, "Don’t let the highs get too high and the lows get too low. But it was a two-point the game. You want to win. Just win.”

Iowa's Next Ranked Opponent: UCLA (1/3/26)

Final Score | Iowa 62, Iowa State 66 — Iowa Men’s Basketball (@IowaHoops) December 12, 2025

With the Bruins currently ranked No. 25, it's far too early to tell if they'll actually be in the AP Poll come January 3. In the meantime, Iowa has a few easy games to get them back on their feet. They'll host Western Michigan, Bucknell, and UMass Lowell through the end of the year.

There's no reason the Hawkeyes should lose any of those games, and McCollum will be the first to tell you that. UCLA is one of three ranked opponents they'll play from January 3 to 14 as they also host Illinois and head to Purdue.

Regardless, Iowa has the rest of the month to get back on track. Their loss to Iowa State will sting, especially since their football team, wrestling, and women's basketball all lost the Cy-Hawk rivalry this year.

Both of Iowa's losses this year are to great teams, but McCollum knows a loss like this isn't acceptable come tournament time. Iowa had Iowa State right where they wanted them at halftime, but failed to put together a complete 40 minutes as they suffered defeat for the second time under his watch.

