Iowa Dominates PFF All-America Selections

Sadly for the Iowa Hawkeyes, this is a season that has a huge "what if?" attached to it. There's nothing wrong with an 8-4 record, but those four losses were by a combined 15 points. Ultimately, things just didn't go their way.

After dropping numerous close games, Iowa found themselves lined up to play Vanderbilt in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Come New Year's Eve, these four players will have a chance to make one final impression.

In total, four Iowa players were selected to Pro Football Focus' All-America Team. Iowa had the most players of any team in the nation, showing just how much talent they truly had. A pair of teams had three selections, but the Hawkeyes were the only team with four.

Left Guard: Beau Stephens

PFF grades aren't always the most accurate, but they're great when it comes to offensive lineman who have little to no statistics to go off of. In order to prove just how great Stephens was, it's important to look at his 88.3 PFF grade which lead all Power Four guards.

If that isn't good enough, Stephens had a 92.9 pass-blocking grade. That was also the best among all guards in America. Keep in mind, Stephens didn't allow a single sack or hit. Quarterback Mark Gronowski felt at home with Stephens to his left, someone Iowa will deeply miss.

Center: Logan Jones

We are so excited to announce our three finalists for the 2025 Rimington Trophy!



Logan Jones - GRAD @HawkeyeFootball



Iapani Laloulu - JR @oregonfootball



Jake Slaughter - RS SR @GatorsFB



Our winner will be announced December 12th on the ESPN College Football Awards Show. pic.twitter.com/bgCA6tf7Fb — Rimington Trophy (@rimingtontrophy) December 8, 2025

If Jones didn't prove his worth last season, he certainly did here in 2025. After being the Power Four's highest graded center a year ago, he kept up that trend by improving his grade from 83.6 to 84.0. Ultimately, that was nearly two points higher than the next closest center.

Jones is patiently waiting to hear if he'll be taking home either the Outland or Rimington Trophies. With a Top 5 grade in both run and pass blocking, Jones etched his name in the record books as the only center to do so this season.

Right Guard: Kade Pieper

Highest Graded Guards from Week 1:



💪 Beau Stephens, Iowa: 91.6

💪 Kade Pieper, Iowa: 87.0@HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/2p56vVaHWf — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 4, 2025

When it comes to Iowa's offensive line, Pieper doesn't get enough credit. He's not a senior, so thankfully for Iowa they at least get someone on this list back. The 6'4'' 290-pound sophomore led all FBS right guards with his 82.7 grade. In 293 pass blocking snaps, Pieper didn't allow a single sack. There's consistency along this offensive line, and even that may be an understatement.

Return Specialist: Kaden Wetjen

To no surprise, the fourth and final name on this list is Iowa's return specialist. The Hawkeyes special teams unit would've been nothing without Wetjen, someone who led all Power Four players with a 90.3 return grade. Knowing these awards are PFF focused, it's important to look at all of these grades to determine the criteria of why Iowa has as many players on this list as they do. PFF acknowledges a return touchdown for Wetjen in Tampa would tie the all time record for return TDs in a season.

